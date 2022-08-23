Antofagasta suing Biden admin for blocking mine near Boundary Waters

Twin Metals, owned by Chilean mining giant Antofagasta, is suing the Biden Administration for canceling the mineral leases for its proposed copper-nickel mine near the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness.

In a statement Monday, the company alleges that the Department of the Interior "illegally canceled" the mineral leases that had been approved by former President Donald Trump in 2019, claiming the actions by the new administration are "arbitrary and capricious."

The company's proposed underground mine near Ely would drain into a river that flows directly into the Boundary Waters, with the Department of the Interior moving earlier this year to withdraw 352 square miles within the Rainy River watershed from new mineral leasing for the next 20 years.

Opponents of the project have called for it to be blocked, raising concerns about the impact of potential environmental fallout on Minnesota's pristine wilderness, but Twin Metals argues it has extensive procedures and mitigations in place to prevent acid runoff.

The company has already spent $550 million on the project and says it would create more than 700 jobs over 25 years. It also argues the mine is necessary for the country's future shift towards renewables, with the metals it intends to mine used in renewable and electric technology.

It's suing to restore the mineral leases, which it says will "restart the environmental review process for the project."

"We are standing up for our right to a fair and consistent environmental review of our proposed mining project,” said Dean DeBeltz, Twin Metals’ Director of Operations.

"Our plan is backed by decades of exploration and analysis and is rooted in the most environmentally sophisticated design, which is tailored for our project location and mineral deposit. It deserves a fair evaluation by federal regulators based on its merits."

An early 2020 Star Tribune/MPR poll of Minnesotans found that a significant majority of 60% oppose new mining near the Boundary Waters, with just 22% in favor.

In a statement Monday, Becky Rom, chair of the Campaign to Save the Boundary Waters, issued the following statement: "The Biden administration's actions to protect the Boundary Waters were well-considered, consistent with legal precedent and established public policy, and reflect the will of Minnesotans and the American people. This lawsuit is destined to fail."

Rom goes on to cite a 2018 study from Harvard University that found the economic benefit to Minnesota in terms of jobs and income over the next 20 years would be greater from protecting the Boundary Waters than from mining it.