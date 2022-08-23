Antofagasta suing Biden admin for blocking mine near Boundary Waters

Skip to main content
Chilean mining company suing Biden admin for blocking mine near Boundary Waters

Chilean mining company suing Biden admin for blocking mine near Boundary Waters

Twin Metals announced the lawsuit Monday.

Superior National Forest, Flickr

Twin Metals announced the lawsuit Monday.

Twin Metals, owned by Chilean mining giant Antofagasta, is suing the Biden Administration for canceling the mineral leases for its proposed copper-nickel mine near the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness.

In a statement Monday, the company alleges that the Department of the Interior "illegally canceled" the mineral leases that had been approved by former President Donald Trump in 2019, claiming the actions by the new administration are "arbitrary and capricious."

The company's proposed underground mine near Ely would drain into a river that flows directly into the Boundary Waters, with the Department of the Interior moving earlier this year to withdraw 352 square miles within the Rainy River watershed from new mineral leasing for the next 20 years.

Opponents of the project have called for it to be blocked, raising concerns about the impact of potential environmental fallout on Minnesota's pristine wilderness, but Twin Metals argues it has extensive procedures and mitigations in place to prevent acid runoff.

The company has already spent $550 million on the project and says it would create more than 700 jobs over 25 years. It also argues the mine is necessary for the country's future shift towards renewables, with the metals it intends to mine used in renewable and electric technology.

It's suing to restore the mineral leases, which it says will "restart the environmental review process for the project."

"We are standing up for our right to a fair and consistent environmental review of our proposed mining project,” said Dean DeBeltz, Twin Metals’ Director of Operations.

"Our plan is backed by decades of exploration and analysis and is rooted in the most environmentally sophisticated design, which is tailored for our project location and mineral deposit. It deserves a fair evaluation by federal regulators based on its merits."

An early 2020 Star Tribune/MPR poll of Minnesotans found that a significant majority of 60% oppose new mining near the Boundary Waters, with just 22% in favor.

In a statement Monday, Becky Rom, chair of the Campaign to Save the Boundary Waters, issued the following statement: "The Biden administration's actions to protect the Boundary Waters were well-considered, consistent with legal precedent and established public policy, and reflect the will of Minnesotans and the American people. This lawsuit is destined to fail."

Rom goes on to cite a 2018 study from Harvard University that found the economic benefit to Minnesota in terms of jobs and income over the next 20 years would be greater from protecting the Boundary Waters than from mining it.

Next Up

Flickr - Superior National Forest Boundary Waters
MN News

Antofagasta suing Biden admin for blocking mine near Boundary Waters

Twin Metals announced the lawsuit Monday.

Screen Shot 2022-08-22 at 3.43.46 PM (1)
MN News

7-vehicle, chain reaction crash on I-94 leaves Twin Cities man dead

The crash caused the closure of westbound I-94 for several hours on Monday.

ambulance
MN News

Police: 6-year-old girl shot while riding bike in Minneapolis

She was caught in crossfire as two men fired at each other.

Eden Prairie Center lockdown
MN News

Eden Prairie Center: Man dies from self-inflicted gunshot wound

It prompted a major emergency response Monday.

Screen Shot 2022-08-22 at 4.54.12 PM
MN News

Suspect sought in Clearwater, Minnesota bank robbery

The suspect reportedly fled before deputies arrived.

Screen Shot 2022-08-22 at 3.43.46 PM (1)
MN News

Fatal crash closes I-94 westbound in Rogers

The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating.

CaydenEmmittMullets
MN Weird

2 Wisconsinites take home USA Mullet Championship titles

Emmitt Bailey and Cayden Kershaw were declared the winners of the second annual competition.

monkeypox virus
MN Health

Minnesota surpasses 100 confirmed cases of monkeypox

No pediatric infections have been found in Minnesota.

Screen Shot 2021-05-27 at 9.29.03 AM
MN News

Scott Jensen likened COVID-19 policies to Nazi Germany

Jensen in April likened public health measures to Kristallnacht and Nazi book burnings.

Aurora and Alana
MN News

After year in witness protection, four 'Tiger King' cats arrive in MN

The big cats had been under witness protection following their rescue.

822 Thumbnail (1)
MN Weather

Atmospheric waves could bring storms to MN this week

The stronger of the two waves is expected to arrive this weekend.

police tape
MN News

Human remains found in northern MN believed to be of missing man

The Hibbing Police Department has been looking for the man since late last month.

Related

Flickr - Superior National Forest Boundary Waters
MN News

Mineral leases for proposed Twin Metals mine near Boundary Waters canceled

A review by the DOI found "significant legal deficiencies" with the leases' 2019 renewal.

Flickr - Superior National Forest Boundary Waters
MN News

White House begins process to ban new mining near BWCAW

The stated goal is to protect the "unique natural wonder" of the BWCAW.

Screen Shot 2019-05-15 at 1.51.39 PM
MN News

Trump Admin. renews leases for mining project near Boundary Waters

Two Minnesota congressmen were on hand for the signing.

MN News

Twin Metals formally submits plans for mine near Boundary Waters

Environmental groups have urged Gov. Tim Walz to reject it.

MN News

Minnesotans favor legal marijuana, oppose mining near Boundary Waters

The latest results from an MPR/Star Tribune poll have been released.

Tom Landwehr
MN News

Ex-DNR commissioner is new Save The Boundary Waters director

Tom Landwehr will continue the fight against the Twin Metals mining project.

boundary waters
MN News

Tina Smith urges Biden Admin. to restart study on mining near Boundary Waters

The study, which the Trump Administration stopped, would determine the environmental and economic impacts of a ban on mining in the area.

boundary waters
MN News

Parts of Boundary Waters closed near border due to wildfire threats

The closures will begin Saturday and last for at least seven days or until the situation is resolved.