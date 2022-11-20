Chipotle in Uptown evacuated because of grease fire

A grease fire at the Chipotle located at 2600 Hennepin Ave. in Uptown, Minneapolis, prompted an evacuation of the restaurant on Saturday night.

Minneapolis Fire Department tweeted at 9:52 p.m. that crews were at the Chipotle for a grease fire, which was ultimately put out by the commercial hood fire suppression system inside the restaurant.

"Fire crews are on scene investigating, checking for fire extension and monitoring for other possible hazards," MFD said. "Fire crews have checked roof vents, found no issues and no fire extension beyond the commercial stove."

The health department was notified about the fire.

It's unclear if that Chipotle will be open Sunday. Normal hours are 10:45 a.m. to 11 p.m.