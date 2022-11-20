Skip to main content
Chipotle in Uptown evacuated because of grease fire

Chipotle in Uptown evacuated because of grease fire

The health department was notified about the fire.

Google

The health department was notified about the fire.

A grease fire at the Chipotle located at 2600 Hennepin Ave. in Uptown, Minneapolis, prompted an evacuation of the restaurant on Saturday night. 

Minneapolis Fire Department tweeted at 9:52 p.m. that crews were at the Chipotle for a grease fire, which was ultimately put out by the commercial hood fire suppression system inside the restaurant. 

"Fire crews are on scene investigating, checking for fire extension and monitoring for other possible hazards," MFD said. "Fire crews have checked roof vents, found no issues and no fire extension beyond the commercial stove."

The health department was notified about the fire. 

It's unclear if that Chipotle will be open Sunday. Normal hours are 10:45 a.m. to 11 p.m. 

Next Up

Flickr - police lights squad siren - Edward Kimmel
MN News

Driver shot twice in the butt in Twin Cities road rage incident

The 23-year-old victim was taken to Regions Hospital by a relative.

police tape, crime scene
MN News

2 killed in shooting 2 blocks from NDSU campus in Fargo

The shooting was reported around 3:15 a.m. Saturday.

Uptown Chipotle
MN News

Chipotle in Uptown evacuated because of grease fire

The health department was notified about the fire.

315893539_610591620860971_8617546039426173897_n
MN Sports

The 2022 Minnesota Prep Bowl championship games are set

The championship games will be played Dec. 2-3 at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Lyle MN
MN News

Rural Minnesota stabbing involving 4 teenagers

The youngest of the teens is a 14-year-old boy, who could be charged.

Stella's Fish Cafe
MN Food & Drink

Uptown staple Stella's Fish Cafe is shutting its doors for good

After 17 years, Stella's Fish Cafe will close on Nov. 26.

motorcycle
MN News

Charges: Semi-truck driver left the scene after fatally striking motorcyclist in Chaska

The crash killed 52-year-old Mark Hagan.

Screen Shot 2022-11-19 at 8.48.31 AM
MN News

Tiny kitten survives ride on underside of Metro Transit bus

The bus driver was alerted by the kitten's meows.

Winter scene snow storm snowfall - Joe Nelson Feb 2022 8
MN Weather

Sven Sundgaard's preview of winter 2022-23 in Minnesota

Meteorologist Sven Sundgaard looks ahead to what could happen this winter in Minnesota.

Screen Shot 2022-11-19 at 7.06.07 AM
MN News

Teens found on I-94 exit after shooting in Brooklyn Park; 1 dead

The victims drove to where they were found in Minneapolis.

Screen Shot 2022-11-17 at 9.52.16 AM
MN Lifestyle

Give to the Max Day 2022 raises $34 million for Minnesota nonprofits and schools

The event has raised more than a quarter of a billion dollars since 2009.

Beware deer.
MN News

Garbage truck driver seriously injured after rollover crash involving deer

The crash happened around 6 a.m. Friday.

Related

IMG_6003
MN News

39 apartments evacuated during overnight fire in Edina

The fire was reported around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15.

Screen Shot 2022-08-06 at 6.16.49 PM
MN News

Fire sparks evacuation from apartment building, man arrested for arson

Police and fire crews responded to the fire just before 9 a.m. Saturday.

Screen Shot 2022-06-30 at 3.19.42 PM
MN News

All clear after evacuations from explosion, fire on U of M campus

The all clear was given around 9 p.m. Thursday.

MN News

Fire evacuates Wayzata High School, classes canceled

The fire started in the art room, the school says.

13055744_1775924525969119_8990400190373766130_o
MN News

Dumpster fire at Brooklyn Center apartments; 2 injured, 1 critical

The fire forced residents in 122 apartment units to evacuate.

Screen Shot 2019-02-22 at 7.43.14 AM
MN News

Fire destroys sushi and steak restaurant in Albertville

The fire was reported around 11 p.m. Thursday.

Ec4Vw1RWoAASt5J
MN News

House catches fire after suspected DUI crash in Bloomington

The fire department announced the situation around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday.

fire truck
MN News

1 dead after house fire in Douglas County

Local fire departments were dispatched to reports of a structure fire Sunday morning.