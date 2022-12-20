Skip to main content
Chisago County K-9 among 3 dogs killed in house fire; family 'lost everything'

Chisago County K-9 among 3 dogs killed in house fire; family 'lost everything'

The house is a total loss.

Courtesy of the Chisago County Sheriff's Office.

The house is a total loss.

A Chisago County Sheriff's Office K-9 and two other dogs were killed Monday in a devastating house fire. 

Deputy Nate Fisher and his family were not home when the fire broke out at their home in rural Nessel Township, according to the Sheriff's Office. However, the family "lost everything" in the fire. 

The K-9, named Kyro, was escorted by law enforcement to the Blue Pearl Animal Hospital in Arden Hills. An upcoming service for the dog is being planned. 

"We are forever grateful for K9 Deputy Kyro’s service and he will not be forgotten," the Sheriff's Office stated. 

The Chisago County Sheriff's Office Foundation has created a GoFundMe to support the Fisher family

"Donated funds will help cover interim living expenses, replacement of belongings, income replacement and more," the page states. "Please help the Fisher family so that at the very least they don't have to worry about money during this terribly tragic time." 

By Tuesday afternoon, the fundraiser had received over $83,000 in donations. 

Next Up

Screen Shot 2022-12-20 at 11.39.04 AM
MN News

Chisago County K-9 among 3 dogs killed in house fire; family 'lost everything'

The house is a total loss.

Flickr - police lights squad siren - Edward Kimmel
MN News

Charges: Fergus Falls man fatally shot girlfriend in St. Paul apartment

The man changed his story multiple times to police.

CalvinGarronFridley
MN News

Victim identified in fatal Fridley hit-and-run

No arrests have been made in the incident.

Gisela Medina Sherburne County Jail - 2021.09.23 - crop 2
MN News

Lazzaro co-defendant pleads guilty in child sex trafficking case

The former chair of the University of St. Thomas College Republicans is accused of recruiting minors for sex.

12.20 Weather Thumbnail
MN Weather

The latest on how much snow, wind, cold is set to slam Minnesota

Snow arrives Wednesday and then it gets worse with strong winds Wednesday night through Saturday.

Screen Shot 2022-12-20 at 10.18.52 AM
MN Food & Drink

Lemon Grass Thai Cuisine in Brooklyn Park to close in March

Chef Ann Ahmed is planning a new restaurant in Minneapolis.

image
MN Weather

Photos: Sundog shines over Twin Cities neighborhood

Have you seen this atmospheric phenomenon before?

snow plow msp airport
MN Travel

Airlines start issuing travel waivers for MSP as blizzard bears down on MN

As of 11 a.m., Delta has not issued waivers.

graphs_pexels_lukas
Sponsored Story

Investing Beyond The Noise Podcast: What stocks are winning now, growth or value?

This current cycle favors one of these stock types now - and probably for the rest of the decade

SPPDHomicide
MN News

With woman's fatal shooting, St. Paul registers record 39th homicide

No arrests have been made as of Tuesday morning.

3M
MN News

3M to stop manufacturing of 'forever chemicals' by end of 2025

The Maplewood company agreed in 2018 to pay out $850 million for historic PFAS contamination in the east metro.

snowstorm power outage
MN Weather

NWS in Duluth: 'Prepare now! Prepare now! Prepare now!'

An ominous warning from the National Weather Service in Duluth.

Related

ambulance
MN News

Driver from Taylors Falls killed in Chisago County crash

The driver's car hit a driveway embankment before rolling over several times.

Pixabay - water surface
MN News

Man dies after suffering medical emergency on boat in Chisago County

The incident occurred Friday afternoon on South Lindstrom Lake.

Screen Shot 2022-07-06 at 12.37.52 PM
MN News

Unleashed, off-duty police K-9 attacks boy in Isanti

The attack involved an Anoka County Sheriff's Office K-9, named Bubba.

fire, firefighter
MN News

Boy dies, 3 others airlifted following Becker County house fire

The fire was reported just after 12:30 a.m. Sunday.

Screen Shot 2021-09-21 at 8.56.07 AM
MN News

Watch: Deputy springs to action as classic car burns near house

It was a race against time as the flames neared the house.

Duluth fire department, fire engine, fire truck
MN News

Teen saves family's lives after alerting them to house fire in Duluth

The house is considered a complete loss.

unnamed (13)
MN News

Barn destroyed in massive fire in Stearns County

The barn is a total loss.

Screen Shot 2020-01-08 at 1.05.07 PM
MN News

Investigation of burned vehicle dumped in Chisago County

Authorities don't know who burned the vehicle and why.