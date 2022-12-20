Chisago County K-9 among 3 dogs killed in house fire; family 'lost everything'

A Chisago County Sheriff's Office K-9 and two other dogs were killed Monday in a devastating house fire.

Deputy Nate Fisher and his family were not home when the fire broke out at their home in rural Nessel Township, according to the Sheriff's Office. However, the family "lost everything" in the fire.

The K-9, named Kyro, was escorted by law enforcement to the Blue Pearl Animal Hospital in Arden Hills. An upcoming service for the dog is being planned.

"We are forever grateful for K9 Deputy Kyro’s service and he will not be forgotten," the Sheriff's Office stated.

The Chisago County Sheriff's Office Foundation has created a GoFundMe to support the Fisher family.

"Donated funds will help cover interim living expenses, replacement of belongings, income replacement and more," the page states. "Please help the Fisher family so that at the very least they don't have to worry about money during this terribly tragic time."

By Tuesday afternoon, the fundraiser had received over $83,000 in donations.