Christmas carjacking reported at Galleria in Edina

December 27, 2021
Christmas carjacking at Galleria in Edina, suspect may have used a knife
It happened around 10:40 p.m. on Dec. 25.
A victim was carjacked while at the Galleria in Edina on Christmas night.

The city's police department told Bring Me The News it happened around 10:40 p.m. at 3203 Galleria — the McCormick & Schmick's Seafood & Steaks restaurant.

The vehicle was taken "by force," police said, noting a knife may have been used by the carjacker.

The city's crime map shows a reported aggravated robbery with a weapon at that address, but does not provide more details. It also shows a theft on Christmas Eve toward the west side of the Galleria, plus thefts at both Southdale Mall and Cub Foods on Dec. 22.

Edina detectives are actively investigating the carjacking incident, the city said, though noted a description of the suspect is currently "vague."

