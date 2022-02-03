Councilor charged with drunken driving, fleeing police says he won't resign

A Robbinsdale City Council member charged with drunken driving and fleeing police said he will not resign, despite two fellow council members requesting he do so.

Tyler Kline, who was elected to the Robbinsdale City Council to represent Ward 1 in 2021, said during Tuesday's council meeting resigning is not the example he wants to lead with.

"I want to show people you can fall and pick yourself up. You can get better. And you can still do good in this community," he said.

Prosecutors allege the 38-year-old was behind the wheel of a minivan involved in a wrong-way crash on Highway 100 in Brooklyn Center around 12:30 a.m. on Jan. 24. He then intentionally drove around a squad car and back on the highway in an attempt to evade arrest, according to the criminal complaint.

He was charged last week with felony fleeing police in a motor vehicle and two counts of gross misdemeanor DWI.

Kline's comments came after two of his fellow council members, George Selman and Pat Backen, said he should resign.

"If it was me, I would have already resigned," Selman said during the meeting. "I think that's the prudent thing to do. I think it's the responsible and professional thing to do."

Backen called an incident like what Kline did a breach of trust, noting being a city council member there's a greater trust and greater responsibility they must live up to.

Selman and Backen both said they're glad Kline is OK and seeking the help he needs but he should step aside to let the community move forward.

Several council members said residents have been reaching out about what happened, with some expressing their support for Kline while others said he should resign.

"I did a pretty horrific thing," Kline said, adding his actions were "dangerous, reckless, disrespectful" but he's had "resounding support" from his constituents.

Kline said he sought help right away and is now in a day treatment program, noting he previously attributed his drinking habits to "letting his hair down" and "blowing off steam" but admits there were warning signs he didn't heed.

There are "no amount of sorries I can give" to community members, council members, his friends or his family, he said, noting he ran for the City Council to do good in the community, and his actions have made it difficult for everyone else to do good, for which he apologizes.

He said he can change the person he is going forward and will show people you can get better and give back to your community.

While some council members have asked him to resign, others say it's up to him. Council member Sheila Webb said it's Kline's responsibility to decide if he wants to resign, noting he has to be accountable for his actions.

Mayor Bill Blonigna echoed similar sentiments, stating he's heard from people who have made good arguments for and against Kline resigning but he's never called for a politician to resign over criminal charges and voters should decide these kinds of things.

Kline is the second Twin Cities politician as of late to be accused of driving drunk. Hennepin County Sheriff David Hutchinson was recently convicted of driving drunk but maintained he would not resign despite calls for him to do so. He said this week he wouldn't be seeking re-election this November.