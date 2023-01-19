Skip to main content
City employee suspected in shooting of boy, 15, at St. Paul recreation center

The investigation is ongoing.

St. Paul Police block access to Marshall Avenue outside the Jimmy Lee Recreation Center on Wednesday, Jan. 18. Photo by Christine Schuster | Bring Me The News.

The investigation is ongoing.

A City of St. Paul employee is suspected of shooting a 15-year-old boy in the head outside of a busy community center late Wednesday afternoon, according to city officials. 

During a press conference Thursday, St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter confirmed the 26-year-old suspected shooter works at the Oxford Community Center and has been a city employee off-and-on since 2013. 

The victim, who has not been identified by authorities, was rushed to Regions Hospital and remains in critical condition, according to police. 

"We are shocked by this," Carter said. "We ought to be shocked by this." 

The popular community center in the heart of the Rondo neighborhood houses both the Jimmy Lee Recreation Center and the Great River Water Park. The destination's youth programs draw students from the nearby Central High School and families from across the region. 

While Bring Me The News does not typically name suspects before criminal charges are filed, city officials have said the suspect is employed as a community recreational specialist — a role designed to serve as a point-of-contact for youth programs and other daily operations at the recreation center. 

Both the community center and the high school were placed under lockdown Wednesday as police searched for the suspect following the shooting.

"Anytime any person is harmed in our community, it's horrific and it's tragic," Carter said. "When it's a young person, that adds a distinct trauma to that situation." 

Carter is calling on state lawmakers to help address the issue of gun violence. 

"State law prohibits the City of St. Paul from prohibiting carrying firearms in our recreation centers," he said, adding the law should be changed "as quickly as possible." 

City policy does, however, ban employees besides police officers from carrying firearms at work.  

Central High School canceled classes Thursday and the community center remains closed indefinitely. 

"What happened yesterday is layers and layers of grief for our community on so many levels," Carter said. 

