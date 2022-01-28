Skip to main content
City of Duluth asks some to turn down thermostats immediately

This comes after a contractor hit a gas main.

Photo by Erik Mclean on Unsplash

The City of Duluth is asking some residents and business owners to turn down their thermostats immediately to avoid a neighborhood gas shutdown.

Those in the Lakeside and Woodland neighborhoods are asked to turn their thermostats to 62 degrees immediately and keep it turned down until 11 a.m. Friday to help reduce "the overall load on the system and avoid the possibility of a neighborhood by neighborhood shutdown of gas," the city said

The city's request comes after a contractor in the Lincoln Park area drove through a piling and hit a large gas main. 

"The City of Duluth took immediate steps to shut off gas in the area which impacted one customer," the city said.

The temperature in Duluth Friday morning was 8 below zero. 

