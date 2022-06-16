City of Faribault settles federal lawsuit over rent discrimination

The city of Faribault has agreed to pay $685,000 to settle a federal lawsuit over the city's so-called "crime-free" housing laws, which disproportionately displaced Black residents.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Minnesota, which represented six residents and one nonprofit organization in the suit, announced the win on Wednesday.

The suit, brought in 2018, alleged the city had intentionally targeted immigrants and other communities of color with discriminatory policies, including mandatory criminal background checks for housing applicants and a provision allowing police to evict tenants on mere suspicion of criminal activity.

The city also permitted landlords to evict families for violating occupancy limits after having a newborn baby, which forced some Somali families out of their homes.

“These discriminatory city policies made the Somali community feel singled out and unwelcome, especially after so many of us escaped civil war and refugee camps, expecting to make a new and safe home in Faribault,” stated Harun Mohamed Ali of Somali Community Resettlement Services, one of the suit's plaintiffs.

“This settlement sends a clear message that this discriminatory conduct, which robbed immigrants and Black people of their homes and pushed them out of the city, will no longer be tolerated here or across the nation," stated ACLU-MN Legal Director Teresa Nelson.

Ordinance changes

In accordance with the agreement, the Faribault City Council voted Tuesday to make changes to the city's rental licensing ordinance and controversial Crime-Free Multi-Housing Program.

The city will no longer require landlords to conduct criminal background checks on housing applicants. However, landlords may still choose to conduct background checks while following certain guidelines.

The city's occupancy regulations remain unchanged, but children under the age of 2 are no longer counted.

Attorney Paul D. Reuvers, who represented the city of Faribault in the case, said the settlement is not an admission of liability, but rather a way to end "protracted litigation" and avoid a "lengthy trail in federal court."

"The settlement preserves and vindicates the Ordinance, the purpose of which is to provide decent, safe, sanitary, and crime-free rental housing to all residents of the City, regardless of their race or nationality," he wrote in an email to Bring Me The News.

The $685,000 owed in the case will be paid for by the League of Minnesota Cities Insurance Trust.