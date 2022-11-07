Skip to main content
City of Minnetonka diversity coordinator dies unexpectedly

City of Minnetonka diversity coordinator dies unexpectedly

The cause of death has not been determined.

Keith Clarke. Courtesy of city of Minnetonka.

The cause of death has not been determined.

The city of Minnetonka is mourning the unexpected death of the city's senior diversity, equity and inclusion coordinator, Keith Clarke. 

The city announced Clarke's passing Monday afternoon, stating the cause of his death has not yet been determined. 

"Keith developed strong friendships in a short time and his death is a shock to all of us," said Minnetonka City Manager Mike Funk.

The news of Clarke's sudden death is being met with remembrances on social media from local leaders across the Twin Cities. 

Hopkins City Council Member Heidi Garrido said she was "heartbroken" to hear the news and had spent time with Clarke at a workshop last week. 

"He was an absolute energy, and really passionate about his work," she shared on Facebook. 

Clarke joined the city of Minnetonka earlier this year. Information regarding a memorial service is expected at a later time. 

Next Up

Screen Shot 2022-11-07 at 4.39.18 PM
MN News

City of Minnetonka diversity coordinator dies unexpectedly

The cause of death has not been determined.

Screen Shot 2022-11-07 at 2.26.40 PM
MN News

Charges: Rosemount woman attempted to kill man in custody dispute

A custody dispute led to the alleged stabbing last month.

MatthewClossonMugSLCJ
MN News

Charges: Duluth teen tried to kill witness to brick attack

The 19-year-old faces over 20 years in prison if convicted.

Kelsey Peterson in the documentary, "Move Me."
TV, Movies and The Arts

Minnesota documentary 'Move Me' to make TV debut Monday night

It will be available to stream on the PBS app after it airs.

5
Sponsored Story

The SCHEELS Experience

Whether looking for reliable hunting and fishing gear or new clothing and shoes, Eden Prairie SCHEELS is a one-stop shopping experience for the whole family.

Screen Shot 2022-11-07 at 1.55.35 PM
MN News

Albany man dies after being pinned beneath crashed SUV

The crash happened in Stearns County Friday morning.

Screen Shot 2022-11-07 at 1.51.52 PM
MN News

Rosemount High School cancels classes due to sewage backup

Students at the south metro high school were sent home Monday morning.

snow - 12-10-21 - Joe Nelson - 5
MN Weather

Here comes Minnesota's first major snow of the season

Sven Sundgaard says more than half a foot could fall in northern Minnesota.

ForestLakeAreaSchools
MN News

School staffer fired after allegedly sharing inappropriate photos with students

A letter sent to parents stated a criminal investigation is active.

GabbyBarrett
MN Music and Radio

More Main Stage acts revealed for WE Fest 2023

The 40th event will take place on Aug. 3-5, 2023.

Deer standing, hunting
MN News

Wabasha teenager airlifted after 20-foot fall from tree stand

The fall happened near a home in Modena Township, Wisconsin.

Deer on road
MN News

St. Paul woman killed after hitting deer on I-94 in Wisconsin

The crash happened Saturday morning on Interstate 94 in St. Croix County.

Related

Screen Shot 2022-11-02 at 3.47.08 PM
MN Food & Drink

Minnesota’s first self-serve wine bar opens in Minnetonka

Wine is available for tasting or by the glass.

Screen Shot 2022-07-17 at 1.44.51 PM
MN News

Minnetonka assistant fire chief dies after being found unresponsive

The 59-year-old died Saturday after being found unresponsive.

MN News

Woman found in Minnetonka street died from hypothermia

The 59-year-old's cause of death has been confirmed by authorities.

Screen Shot 2022-04-22 at 2.22.02 PM
MN News

Superintendent swapping Anoka-Hennepin for Minnetonka schools

David Law has been selected as the pick to replace the outgoing Dennis Peterson.

minnetonka office building
MN News

1 in custody after report of armed intruder in Minnetonka

The office building is not currently occupied, but restoration crews were working inside at the time.

Daryl "Taddy" Drusch
MN News

Chief of Howard Lake Fire Department dies unexpectedly

Daryl "Taddy" Drusch passed away unexpectedly on Monday.

Screen Shot 2020-02-04 at 2.23.55 PM
MN News

More than a dozen swans have died at Twin Cities lake

Lead poisoning is the suspected cause of death.

Google
MN News

Coroner: Two teens in Medford, MN, died in murder-suicide

The coroner's office has confirmed the cause of death of the two young adults.