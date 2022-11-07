City of Minnetonka diversity coordinator dies unexpectedly

The city of Minnetonka is mourning the unexpected death of the city's senior diversity, equity and inclusion coordinator, Keith Clarke.

The city announced Clarke's passing Monday afternoon, stating the cause of his death has not yet been determined.

"Keith developed strong friendships in a short time and his death is a shock to all of us," said Minnetonka City Manager Mike Funk.

The news of Clarke's sudden death is being met with remembrances on social media from local leaders across the Twin Cities.

Hopkins City Council Member Heidi Garrido said she was "heartbroken" to hear the news and had spent time with Clarke at a workshop last week.

"He was an absolute energy, and really passionate about his work," she shared on Facebook.

Clarke joined the city of Minnetonka earlier this year. Information regarding a memorial service is expected at a later time.