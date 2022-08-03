Skip to main content
City officials eye purchase of longtime downtown Savage hotel

The highway-side hotel is on the market.

The Quality Inn at 4601 Highway 13 West in Savage, Minn. Photo by Christine Schuster | Bring Me The News.

A longtime hotel in Savage is on the market and city officials are considering making an offer.

The Savage City Council met behind closed doors for roughly an hour Monday to entertain the idea of developing an offer for the three-story, 74-room hotel that’s overlooked State Highway 13 for the past 40 years.

City Administrator Brad Larson said the council has opted to move forward with an appraisal of the property, but it’s not yet clear what city officials might be interested in doing.

“I would say all options are open at this time,” Larson wrote in an email Tuesday. “We’ve discussed taking the building down and redeveloping or repurposing the building.”

Redevelopment projects are coming at a faster clip these days in the city’s downtown district, where the hotel is a central feature. 

A few blocks west, a massive industrial property — once owned by Continental Machines Inc. and sold off in 2018 — has been renovated and repurposed into a new, multi-tenant commercial building.

Two former convenience stores have also been cleaned up and redeveloped, bringing new business offices and a Caribou Coffee to downtown.

The city’s most transformative downtown project in recent years — the Guild Crisis and Recovery Center — is located just two blocks southwest of the Quality Inn.

The Savage City Council is expected to continue their conversation regarding the property once an appraisal is returned. 

