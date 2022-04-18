Civil rights attorneys: Maplewood PD violated kids' rights by detaining them

Skip to main content
Civil rights attorneys: Maplewood PD violated rights with ‘excessive and intrusive’ detainment of four children

Civil rights attorneys: Maplewood PD violated rights with ‘excessive and intrusive’ detainment of four children

Nationally-renowned civil rights attorney Ben Crump calls Maplewood PD's actions "reprehensible."

Nationally-renowned civil rights attorney Ben Crump calls Maplewood PD's actions "reprehensible."

Attorneys representing the families of four children detained by Maplewood Police earlier this month are claiming officers violated the U.S. Constitution and used excessive force during the incident. 

Minneapolis-based attorney Jeff Storms joined civil rights attorney Ben Crump for a press conference with the children's mothers on Monday. 

Storms said the officer's "wrongful detention" of the four children "amounted to a formal arrest", went against the department's own policy and violated the U.S. Constitution. 

He indicated a formal lawsuit has not yet been filed, but said they've gathered "more than sufficient evidence" to back their claims and plan to pursue accountability through "every means necessary." 

The City of Maplewood did not immediately respond to request for comment Monday. 

Last week, however, the city released body-worn camera footage of the incident and made several statements supporting the officer's actions during the investigation. 

New details  

The incident began around 9:30 p.m. on Monday, April 11 when police learned the sound of gunfire had been captured on a security camera. 

The camera footage showed four individuals in the area moments before the shots were heard, according to Maplewood Police. 

Police in the area quickly detained four children, who'd been reportedly out walking home after leaving McDonald's. Two of the youngest children initially ran from officers, but later returned to the scene and were detained. 

Three of the children involved are Black and one is Latino, according to Storms. The youngest is 10-years-old, two children are 12-years old and the oldest is 16-years-old. 

Storms says the individuals captured in the surveillance footage are clearly older than the four children detained by officers in connection with the gunfire. 

The clothing descriptions also don't match, Storms said, yet an officer repeatedly told the children they'd been captured on surveillance cameras. 

Body-worn camera footage shows the children repeatedly tell officers they have no weapon and don't know anything about the shots reportedly fired in the area. 

About 20 minutes into their encounter with police, the children are handcuffed and placed into the back of squad cars. 

Storms and Crump both claim officers had no legal basis to handcuff the children because they'd not produced any evidence connecting the children to the gunfire. 

Approximately 20 minutes later, the children are released after Toshira Garraway, the 16-year-old's mother, arrives on-scene and begins yelling at officers, demanding the children be released. 

During Monday's press conference, Crump called the officer's actions "reprehensible" and said these types of incidents deepen mistrust between police and communities of color. 

Crump has represented a number of families in the Twin Cities in recent civil rights cases involving law enforcement, including the families of George Floyd, Daunte Wright, and Amir Locke following their killings by police.

Next Up

Maplewood PD
MN News

Civil rights attorneys: Maplewood PD violated kids' rights by detaining them

Nationally-renowned civil rights attorney Ben Crump calls Maplewood PD's actions "reprehensible."

46-web-or-mls-3800_W_52nd_St_drone_5_3 - Copy
Sponsored Story

Gallery: Fulton home's large corner lot is ideal for patio hangouts, playdates

The Minneapolis location is close to 50th and France and Lake Harriet.

spring snow
Minnesota Life

Here's how much April 2022 weather has sucked in Minnesota

The Fourth of July is 77 days away, at which point – as Minnesotans know – summer begins to rapidly end.

dcd0958591da4bc63c1eaab145cb8c863e50c48a-21-large
MN Property

'Welcome to Poundtown': WI home's bedroom sign raises eyebrows online

The property listing was shared by the Twitter account Zillow Gone Wild.

Bde Maka Ska, Minneapolis skyline
MN News

Mpls. Parks Superintendent wants to reverse 2020 ruling that cut ties with MPD

Four other law enforcement agencies have declined to staff special events on Minneapolis parkland.

Screen Shot 2022-04-18 at 10.38.02 AM
MN News

Met Council reveals its preferred route for Blue Line light rail extension

The extension will connect downtown Minneapolis with Brooklyn Park.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Monday, April 18

That's now three straight days of reporting with 800+ new cases.

Mealor at piano
MN Music and Radio

Celebrated composer Paul Mealor to attend performance of his works in Twin Cities

The Royal Wedding composer will workshop with the Twin Cities choir Exultate ahead of the shows.

Road construction
MN Travel

Delays expected as I-94/I-35E work resumes in St. Paul

This is expected to be the final year of construction on the project.

Lucky Charms
MN News

FDA investigating claims of sicknesses linked to Lucky Charms

The FDA confirmed Saturday that it is investigating dozens of reports.

Minneapolis police
MN News

Minneapolis police: Shot fired from vehicle strikes man in the head

No arrests have been made and police continue to investigate.

Maple Grove Police Department
MN News

1 dead after altercation between motorists in Maple Grove

Police say there is "no known" threat to the public.

Related

Maplewood PD
MN News

Bodycam footage shows Maplewood PD handcuff, detain four children

Parents of the children, ages 10-16, want the Maplewood Police Department to apologize.

Screen Shot 2022-04-13 at 3.43.17 PM
MN News

Maplewood PD to release bodycam footage of children being cuffed, detained

Children ages 10-16 were handcuffed and placed in the back of police squad cars before being cleared of wrongdoing.

Rev. Al Sharpton
MN News

Rev. Al Sharpton arriving in MN to address George Floyd death

The civil rights leader will speak near the site of Floyd's arrest.

derek chauvin
MN News

Chauvin pleads guilty to federal civil rights charges in 2 cases

Prosecutors said he violated the rights of both George Floyd and, in 2017, a 14-year-old boy.

Pixabay - hospital emergency room sign
MN News

Woman struck by fleeing suspect in Maplewood dies from injuries

The victim has been identified as a woman from Maplewood.

derek chauvin
MN News

Chauvin will change his 'not guilty' plea in federal civil rights case

He'd previously pleaded not guilty in the case.

MN News

Barricaded suspect near Maplewood Mall arrested

The suspect was inside an RV.

george floyd 1
MN News

Feds promise 'robust investigation' into George Floyd's death

U.S. Attorney Erica MacDonald, the Justice Department and FBI are investigating whether officers broke civil rights laws.