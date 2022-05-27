Richfield High School closed for day after threat

Richfield High School classes have been canceled Friday due to a social media threat targeting the school.

According to the Richfield Police Department, the school principal alerted police around 6:30 a.m. Friday after becoming aware of a photo circulating online depicting a Richfield High School student wearing school clothing holding a gun with the caption, "we're on our way."

Investigators say the 17-year-old student depicted in the social media post came forward Friday morning and said the picture was taken in March with a replica firearm.

Someone else, police are told, added the caption and distributed the photo on social media.

In an email to families, Richfield Public Schools officials said the threat is not believed to be credible and the decision to cancel class was made "out of caution."

"We take all threats seriously, even those considered a prank," the district stated. "We intend to maintain an orderly environment at RHS, and the District will pursue disciplinary and legal action against any student or person involved in these types of incidents."

District officials said they were also aware of a nationally-circulated threat on Thursday targeting schools named "RHS."

It comes just days after the mass shooting that claimed the life of 19 children and two teachers in Uvalde, Texas.

It's a common phenomenon in America that school shootings prompt a flurry of copycat threats in the days and weeks that follow, which are typically not found to be credible.

The Richfield Police Department said the incident remains under investigation but investigators do not believe there are any additional risks or concerns to the community.

The replica firearm has been taken into police custody with the family's permission.