Cleanup required, arrests made after 'large party' in north metro park

A cleanup is expected to take place Thursday morning at a park in Osseo, Minnesota, following reports of a "large party" late Wednesday night.

Osseo Police Department says it sent a "large police presence" to Sipe Park after a receiving a complaint of the party.

The department says extra support was called in "due to the alleged presence of weapons and the significant number of people present."

Police did not say whether any actual weapons were found, but officers from the Minnesota BCA, ATF, Hennepin County Sheriff's Office, Minnesota State Patrol, and departments in Maple Grove and Champlin were called in "as several people were taken into custody."

"Public works has been contacted and will be out for cleanup in the morning," the department added.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.