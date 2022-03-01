Cloquet police ask for help finding 12-year-old runaway

A 12-year-old boy left his home in Cloquet, and now police are trying to find him.

Ian Javier Reynolds was wearing wind pants and a black hooded sweatshirt with a green stripe when he ran from his home, police said Tuesday. (They did not include the date he left.)

Police are asking for the community's help in locating him, noting he has connections in Cloquet and the Fond du Lac Indian Reservation.

"While there are no known extenuating circumstances, his age, weather, and lack of appropriate clothing are of concern," police said Tuesday.

Police believe he brought two backpacks with personal possessions with him.

He is described as a Native American who is 5-foot-2 and 110 pounds.

Anyone with information on where he may be is asked to call 911 or send a tip online here.