Cloquet woman charged in road rage hit-and-run, accused of intentionally running over victim

Police had said a parking dispute sparked the violent incident.

Credit: Cloquet PD via Facebook

A northern Minnesota woman faces three felony charges after authorities say she drove another motorist off the road, then turned around and intentionally hit the victim with her SUV.

Rebecca L. Glader, 38, was charged in Carlton County District Court with seven separate crimes related to the Jan. 14 hit-and-run, including three felony counts of criminal vehicular operation, substantial bodily harm. Prosecutors say the passenger in her Chevy Tahoe had gotten into a verbal dispute with the victim — with the Cloquet Police Department previously saying it was related to a parking disagreement in the city.

Glader then drove after the victim, a 32-year-old man, eventually colliding with his SUV and causing it to go off the road into the snow, according to authorities. That's when Glader made a U-turn and headed back to the crash scene, where the victim had gotten out of his vehicle. 

Glader, according to the charges, crossed into the wrong lane and veered into the far shoulder, where she struck the victim as he stood by his SUV. She then sped off without stopping or alerting authorities, the complaint alleges.

Officers arrived to the scene around 5:48 p.m. and found the victim seriously injured. He was taken to a Duluth hospital and was found to have suffered internal bleeding, organ damage, several hand fractures and a left knee injury. He underwent two surgeries, leaving him with an 8-inch scar, the charges state. 

Witnesses, including the passenger in Glader's Chevy Tahoe, generally provided similar accounts to authorities. Investigators eventually spoke with Glader as well, with the charges stating she admitted to following the victim hitting his SUV, then turning around and driving toward him. She claimed he was "acting aggressive," the complaint says, and while she admitted to hitting something said it was a "50-50 chance" that something was the victim.

Investigators found the Chevy Tahoe at her home, which had recent damage. Glader could not offer an explanation as to why she drove away from the scene rather than stopping, according to the criminal complaint.

Glader was charged via summons, and has a first appearance scheduled for March 17. She is charged with three counts of felony Criminal Vehicular Operation-Substantial Bodily Harm-Driver Who Causes Collision Leaves Scene; two gross misdemeanors related to failing to stop or notify authorities after a crash; as well as two traffic-related misdemeanors.

