'Close friends' tied to drive-by shooting also connected to separate murders in St. Paul

A 27-year-old man has been arrested over the fatal February shooting of a 57-year-old St. Paul man, authorities announced Tuesday.

Kavion Jayvon Barnett, 27, of St. Paul was arrested in connection with the March 1 death of 57-year-old James Jeffrey King Sr, according to the St. Paul Police Department.

King was found shot in the head Feb. 9 in the 200 block of Front Avenue.

A GoFundMePage for the victim states King was left in his vehicle in the cold for 9 hours without medical attention.

Barnett, who is not yet formally charged in connection with King's death, was charged Monday in connection with a separate drive-by shooting incident.

According to charges filed in Ramsey County District Court, Barnett faces a dangerous weapons charge and one count of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon in connection with a shooting that injured a man on the Earl Street Bridge the morning of Feb. 13.

Also implicated in the same drive-by shooting, albeit not yet charged, is Delaquay Williams, described as a "very close friend" of Barnett, and who was arrested last month for the murder of Regis Jones, who was found shot dead in a St. Paul backyard.

The drive-by shooting charges

Officers responded to the bridge shortly before 10:30 a.m. and spoke with a man who said he'd been shot in the arm while driving south on the bridge on his way to church with his wife and two kids.

The man told police he thought he'd be shot by someone in a vehicle passing by on the bridge.

Officers noted a bullet hole just below the window on the driver's side door and recovered a .45-caliber bullet casing 20-30 feet from the crest of the bridge.

Investigators identified the suspect vehicle using surveillance footage and later learned it had been towed from Payne Avenue and Phalen Boulevard the morning after the shooting.

Further review of surveillance footage showed Barnett exiting the driver's seat and abandoning the vehicle approximately four hours after the shooting.

Footage also allegedly shows Delaquay Williams exiting the passenger seat.

Williams, 27, was arrested last month in Shakopee on murder charges in connection with the shooting death of 31-year-old Regis Jones.

He and Barnett are "inseparable and very close friends," charges state.

A search warrant on the vehicle connected to the drive-by shooting recovered fingerprints from both Barnett and Williams.

An analysis of the bullet casing revealed the handgun used in the drive-by shooting matched the gun allegedly used by Williams in the murder of Regis Jones.

Cell phone data showed Barnett crossed the Earl Street bridge at the time of the drive-by shooting.

In October, Barnett pleaded guilty to second-degree assault involving a firearm in a separate case dating back to August. He'd been on conditional release and awaiting sentencing at the time of the drive-by shooting.

No charges have been filed against Williams in connection with the drive-by incident.