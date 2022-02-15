Coach steps away, basketball game off amid racism claims at Minnetonka

The girls varsity basketball coach at Minnetonka High School has stepped away from coaching after one of the players allegedly called three of her classmates a racial slur.

The white student last week reportedly called three Black students the N-word and suggested they kill themselves, according to the Minnetonka Coalition for Equitable Education. (The MCEE is a grassroots organization promoting equitable education in the Minnetonka School District.)

Coach Leah Dasovich, who is also an English teacher at Minnetonka, on Tuesday made the decision to step away from coaching for the rest of the season, Minnetonka Schools spokesperson JacQui Getty told Bring Me The News.

In a statement to the girls basketball team, Dasovich said:

“For the health and well-being of our student-athletes, as well as for that of my family, I have made the difficult decision to step away for the remainder of the year as head girls basketball coach. "I want to share with our student-athletes and their parents that while this situation and decision are devastating for me and my family, our student-athletes deserve to have a strong and safe finish to their season. I care for and respect each of you, as athletes and as young women. Please continue to support each other and stick together.”

One of Minnetonka's assistant coaches will be the interim head coach, Getty said.

Dasovich's resignation comes after two girls basketball games were canceled in the wake of the racist incident at the high school. The team's Feb. 12 game against Eden Prairie was canceled, as was Tuesday night's game against Hopkins.

"The girls are not yet ready to resume playing, and there were safety concerns," Getty told Bring Me The News Tuesday morning.

"We learned of an outside group wanting to come and ‘shut down’ the game which caused some concerns by several people, including some of the girls and their families, about safety," Getty added.

As news spread about the racist incident, the Hopkins girls basketball team was among the first to speak out against bigotry and advocate for the Black community.

"We are disgusted by the discrimination and bigotry that keeps happening toward the Black community," the Hopkins girls basketball team posted on Instagram on Sunday, adding: "We are proud to be a team made up of diverse women who will never stop standing up, fighting what's right, and bringing attention to these injustices because it is the only way there will be progress. It's the only way we can make change."

Minnetonka is ranked No. 4 in Class 4A with a 17-3 record, per the latest Minnesota Basketball News rankings.

Minnetonka students have been speaking out against the incident and are planning a walkout at 1 p.m. on Wednesday.

This is a developing story. Check Bring Me The News for updates on Wednesday.