Skip to main content
Coach steps away, basketball game off amid racism claims at Minnetonka

Coach steps away, basketball game off amid racism claims at Minnetonka

A player allegedly called three Black students a racial slur and told them to kill themselves.

Google Street View

A player allegedly called three Black students a racial slur and told them to kill themselves.

The girls varsity basketball coach at Minnetonka High School has stepped away from coaching after one of the players allegedly called three of her classmates a racial slur.

The white student last week reportedly called three Black students the N-word and suggested they kill themselves, according to the Minnetonka Coalition for Equitable Education. (The MCEE is a grassroots organization promoting equitable education in the Minnetonka School District.)

Coach Leah Dasovich, who is also an English teacher at Minnetonka, on Tuesday made the decision to step away from coaching for the rest of the season, Minnetonka Schools spokesperson JacQui Getty told Bring Me The News.

In a statement to the girls basketball team, Dasovich said: 

“For the health and well-being of our student-athletes, as well as for that of my family, I have made the difficult decision to step away for the remainder of the year as head girls basketball coach.

"I want to share with our student-athletes and their parents that while this situation and decision are devastating for me and my family, our student-athletes deserve to have a strong and safe finish to their season. I care for and respect each of you, as athletes and as young women. Please continue to support each other and stick together.”

One of Minnetonka's assistant coaches will be the interim head coach, Getty said. 

Dasovich's resignation comes after two girls basketball games were canceled in the wake of the racist incident at the high school. The team's Feb. 12 game against Eden Prairie was canceled, as was Tuesday night's game against Hopkins. 

"The girls are not yet ready to resume playing, and there were safety concerns," Getty told Bring Me The News Tuesday morning. 

"We learned of an outside group wanting to come and ‘shut down’ the game which caused some concerns by several people, including some of the girls and their families, about safety," Getty added.

As news spread about the racist incident, the Hopkins girls basketball team was among the first to speak out against bigotry and advocate for the Black community.

"We are disgusted by the discrimination and bigotry that keeps happening toward the Black community," the Hopkins girls basketball team posted on Instagram on Sunday, adding: "We are proud to be a team made up of diverse women who will never stop standing up, fighting what's right, and bringing attention to these injustices because it is the only way there will be progress. It's the only way we can make change."

Sign up: Subscribe to our BREAKING NEWS newsletters

Minnetonka is ranked No. 4 in Class 4A with a 17-3 record, per the latest Minnesota Basketball News rankings.

Minnetonka students have been speaking out against the incident and are planning a walkout at 1 p.m. on Wednesday. 

This is a developing story. Check Bring Me The News for updates on Wednesday. 

Next Up

minnetonka high school
MN News

Coach steps away, basketball game off amid racism claims at Minnetonka

A player allegedly called three Black students a racial slur and told them to kill themselves.

Adrian Peterson
MN Vikings

Adrian Peterson speaks following domestic violence arrest

Peterson said he and his wife got into an argument and he took her ring off her finger.

AmericInn Mora
MN News

Charges: Man killed girlfriend, ran naked from AmericInn hotel

The victim was found dead with a bag over her head, authorities say.

Apple Valley Minnesota solar installation - All Energy Solar
Sponsored Story

New Year, New Round of Solar Incentives for Minnesotans

Funding for 2022 solar rebates is replenished, but limited to first come, first served

Screen Shot 2022-02-15 at 10.26.13 AM
MN News

Image of suspect vehicle in fatal shooting of innocent father released

A $10,000 reward is being offered for information.

2012 vs 2022 MN redistricting maps labeled
MN News

Here are MN's newly drawn Congressional Districts

Justin Jefferson
MN Vikings

How the Vikings can get Jefferson to put up Kupp numbers

Kevin O'Connell will inherit another elite receiving weapon in Minnesota

jack albert - alexandria hockey
Minnesota Life

Hockey community shows support for 10-year-old MN boy with cancer

He was diagnosed last month with an aggressive form of cancer.

Kevin O'Connell
MN Vikings

Schefter: Vikings 'are planning' to introduce Kevin O'Connell Thursday

The Vikings have yet to confirm O'Connell as their new head coach.

kelvington ROCORI Facebook
MN News

Superintendent of district that is subject of racism lawsuit will resign

The ROCORI School Board approved his upcoming resignation during a Monday meeting.

Eagle cam KSTP
TV, Movies and The Arts

Eagles get frisky on DNR camera, KSTP anchors can't stop laughing

Anything can happen on live TV, folks.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Tuesday, February 15

Hospitalizations decreased significantly over the weekend.

Related

minnetonka high school
MN News

Petition calls for diversity, changes at Minnetonka Public Schools

Students want assemblies and speakers, not "vague responses" to emails.

dennis peterson - minnetonka schools
MN News

Longtime Minnetonka schools superintendent is retiring

The School Board will begin looking for a new superintendent this summer.

Minnetonka Snapchat gun
MN News

Minnetonka student's Snapchat gun pic 'not a threat,' but a 'very poor joke'

The school district says there's no threat.

Pexels - face mask covid holding
MN Coronavirus

COVID: Minnetonka to consider citywide mask mandate

If approved, it would join Minneapolis and St. Paul in requiring masks.

marijuana
MN News

2 arrested, 383 pounds of marijuana seized from Minnetonka home

Authorities raided the home, seizing large amounts of drugs and $26,000 in cash.

prior lake high school
MN News

Prior Lake student posts racist video, police investigating

In it, two students can be heard using racial slurs and suggesting a student of color take their own life.

minnetonka office building
MN News

1 in custody after report of armed intruder in Minnetonka

The office building is not currently occupied, but restoration crews were working inside at the time.

Proctor football
MN News

Proctor football coach resigns amid investigation into student misconduct

The school's football season was canceled last month.