Skip to main content
Cody Fohrenkam found guilty of Deshaun Hill Jr.'s murder

Cody Fohrenkam found guilty of Deshaun Hill Jr.'s murder

The 15-year-old was fatally shot on Feb. 9, 2022.

GoFundMe

The 15-year-old was fatally shot on Feb. 9, 2022.

A 30-year-old man has been convicted of murder in the fatal shooting of North High School student Deshaun Hill Jr. in February 2022.

A jury took around an hour to find Cody Fohrenkam, originally from Cloquet, guilty of two counts of 2nd-degree murder for the shooting on Feb. 9, 2022.

The criminal charges initially said there didn't appear to be much of a potential motive for the shooting, only that the pair passed each other on the sidewalk "close enough to possibly brush shoulders" on Glenwood Avenue.

While Hill Jr., the quarterback for the North Polars football team, continued walking, Fohrenkam could be scene on surveillance footage turn and reach into a backpack, before firing three or four shots at Hill Jr., who later died at a hospital.

The jury was told that Fohrenkam had been robbed at knifepoint inside a nearby store a few hours earlier, with the culprits stealing his cellphone and assaulting Fohrenkam. 

According to the Star Tribune, police and prosecutors had argued that Fohrenkam's decision to shoot Hill Jr. was retaliation for the earlier robbery he had experienced.

Fohrenkam will be sentenced on Feb. 28. 

Next Up

DeShaun Hill
MN News

Cody Fohrenkam found guilty of Deshaun Hill Jr.'s murder

The 15-year-old was fatally shot on Feb. 9, 2022.

Screen Shot 2023-01-26 at 12.15.23 PM
MN News

Gov. Tim Walz proposes $3.3B for aging infrastructure

Walz's borrowing plan comes days after the release of his two-year state budget proposal.

Police tape
MN News

Police: Sartell fire that left man, baby dead investigated as murder-suicide

Police found a four-month-old baby inside.

Screen Shot 2023-01-26 at 2.51.16 PM
MN News

Authorities seek answers after dog found shot near Garfield, Minnesota

Do you recognize this dog?

Lake Pepin
MN News

Woman pleads guilty to 2003 murder of her baby, found on Mississippi River shore

The baby was found nearly 20 years ago.

police lights
MN News

Murder charge unsealed in man's killing outside Brooklyn Park market in 2021

Prosecutors have not indicated a motive.

Screen Shot 2023-01-26 at 8.43.35 AM
TV, Movies and The Arts

Children's Theatre Company actors lose belongings in damaging house fire

The fire broke out Tuesday morning shortly after the dryer had been started.

Flickr - Superior National Forest Boundary Waters
MN News

Biden Admin. imposes 20-year mining ban near Boundary Waters

The moratorium is the maximum the Department of the Interior can implement without congressional approval.

Flickr - police lights squad siren - Edward Kimmel
MN News

Police identify 2 deputies shot by suspect in Winsted, Minnesota

The BCA is still investigating the incident.

JustusRamseyHouse
MN Property

Historic St. Paul building to be removed, put in storage after public outcry

The building was set to be demolished before community members spoke out against it.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID update for the week ending Tuesday, Jan. 24

Hospitalizations dipped for a second week in a row.

Screen Shot 2023-01-26 at 11.19.03 AM
MN Business

X-Golf to open 'flagship' location in south Twin Cities

The national franchise has over 100 locations nationwide.

Related

DeShaun Hill
MN News

Arrest made in killing of 15-year-old Deshaun Hill

Hill, 15, was shot in north Minneapolis on Feb. 9. He died Feb. 10.

DeShaun Hill
MN News

Man charged with murder of Minneapolis North HS student Deshaun Hill

Hill and the alleged shooter may have brushed shoulders prior to the shooting.

DeShaun Hill
MN News

Deshaun Hill, star athlete at Minneapolis North, killed in shooting

The 15-year-old was a star quarterback on the varsity football team.

Karl-Anthony Towns
MN Timberwolves

KAT helping north Minneapolis after Deshaun Hill killing

Towns is part of a sweepstakes designed to help north Minneapolis following the murder of 15-year-old Deshaun Hill Jr.

Monarch shooting, Minneapolis police
MN News

Jawan Carroll found guilty in Monarch nightclub fatal mass shooting

Two were killed and seven injured in the shootout outside the Monarch.

Susan Spiller
MN News

Man found guilty of 2015 murder of Minneapolis artist and activist

A jury returned a split verdict, finding him guilty of one count, and not guilty of another.

Minneapolis police
MN News

Woman dies as 'argument escalates into gunfire' in Lowry Hill

The shooting happened Friday morning.

police lights
MN News

Police trying to ID man who carjacked, kidnapped woman in Arden Hills

Police say the 61-year-old woman was forced to drive to Minneapolis.