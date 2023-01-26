Cody Fohrenkam found guilty of Deshaun Hill Jr.'s murder

A 30-year-old man has been convicted of murder in the fatal shooting of North High School student Deshaun Hill Jr. in February 2022.

A jury took around an hour to find Cody Fohrenkam, originally from Cloquet, guilty of two counts of 2nd-degree murder for the shooting on Feb. 9, 2022.

The criminal charges initially said there didn't appear to be much of a potential motive for the shooting, only that the pair passed each other on the sidewalk "close enough to possibly brush shoulders" on Glenwood Avenue.

While Hill Jr., the quarterback for the North Polars football team, continued walking, Fohrenkam could be scene on surveillance footage turn and reach into a backpack, before firing three or four shots at Hill Jr., who later died at a hospital.

The jury was told that Fohrenkam had been robbed at knifepoint inside a nearby store a few hours earlier, with the culprits stealing his cellphone and assaulting Fohrenkam.

According to the Star Tribune, police and prosecutors had argued that Fohrenkam's decision to shoot Hill Jr. was retaliation for the earlier robbery he had experienced.

Fohrenkam will be sentenced on Feb. 28.