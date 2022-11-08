Cold Spring man drowns attempting to recover boat lift cover in Sauk River

A Cold Spring man drowned Sunday afternoon after he tried to recover a boat lift cover that blew into the Sauk River, according to authorities.

Authorities identified the man as 69-year-old Lee Ellwein.

According to the Stearns County Sheriff's Office, multiple agencies responded around 1:50 p.m. to a report of a man underwater approximately 30-40 feet from the shoreline near the 16000 block of County Road 49 in Wakefield Township.

The sheriff's office said Ellwein was underwater for approximately 15 to 20 minutes before recovered by the Cold Spring Fire Department. Life-saving efforts were unsuccessful and he was pronounced dead.

Authorities learned Ellwein's boat lift cover had blown into the water due to strong winds that day. The water temperature was around 52 degrees at the time of the incident.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.