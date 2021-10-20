MN colleges investigating allegations of 'sex competition' run by male students

St. Patrick Hall on the St. John's University campus. Google Street View

The College of St. Benedict and St. John's University are investigating reports of a competition among some Johnnies students to have the most sexual encounters with specified Bennies.

Will Schwinghammer, editor-in-chief of CSB/SJU's student newspaper The Record, broke the story, describing a "sex competition" being run by male students from St. Patrick Hall. The story says there is a list of female students, with Johnnie participants potentially able to earn points for certain things. When the existence of this competition reached school officials, they arranged a floor meeting for residents to discuss the impact of this type of behavior, the paper reported.

CSB/SJU, in a statement to Bring Me The News, said they learned about these allegations in late September, and since then have been "actively addressing" the situation. That includes working with "trained investigators to determine the responsible parties."

"We are committed to creating and maintaining an environment in which all members of the community are aware of and respect the rights and human dignity of every other member," the statement continued, noting cases that rise to potential criminal behavior would be reported to local law enforcement.

At this point, CSB/SJU does not have any indication of sexual assault or violence linked to the competition, the spokesperson said.

The Sister Nancy Hynes Institute for Women's Leadership at the College of St. Benedict's announced a class walk-out and subsequent sit-in for 1 p.m. Thursday, demanding the schools take action with regard to the "recent events ... in Patrick Hall at SJU," describing "the overall culture and toxic masculinity over at St. John’s University."

"Stand with us against sexual misconduct, your voice matters," the announcement reads.

The health organization CERTS also commented on the allegations, saying it is "deeply saddened" by recent events.

"It is never okay to objectify anyone, including students at CSB/SJU," the group said.

CSB/SJU told Bring Me The News: "We fully support the Institute for Women’s Leadership and their right to peacefully protest."

The spokesperson said the schools cannot comment further due to the active investigation.