MN colleges investigating allegations of 'sex competition' run by male students

October 20, 2021
Publish date:

CSB/SJU investigating allegations of 'sex competition' run by male students

The student newspaper first broke the story.
Author:
St. Patrick Hall on the St. John's University campus.

St. Patrick Hall on the St. John's University campus.

The College of St. Benedict and St. John's University are investigating reports of a competition among some Johnnies students to have the most sexual encounters with specified Bennies.

Will Schwinghammer, editor-in-chief of CSB/SJU's student newspaper The Record, broke the story, describing a "sex competition" being run by male students from St. Patrick Hall. The story says there is a list of female students, with Johnnie participants potentially able to earn points for certain things. When the existence of this competition reached school officials, they arranged a floor meeting for residents to discuss the impact of this type of behavior, the paper reported.

CSB/SJU, in a statement to Bring Me The News, said they learned about these allegations in late September, and since then have been "actively addressing" the situation. That includes working with "trained investigators to determine the responsible parties."

"We are committed to creating and maintaining an environment in which all members of the community are aware of and respect the rights and human dignity of every other member," the statement continued, noting cases that rise to potential criminal behavior would be reported to local law enforcement.

At this point, CSB/SJU does not have any indication of sexual assault or violence linked to the competition, the spokesperson said.

The Sister Nancy Hynes Institute for Women's Leadership at the College of St. Benedict's announced a class walk-out and subsequent sit-in for 1 p.m. Thursday, demanding the schools take action with regard to the "recent events ... in Patrick Hall at SJU," describing "the overall culture and toxic masculinity over at St. John’s University."

"Stand with us against sexual misconduct, your voice matters," the announcement reads.

Follow Bring Me The News on Facebook

The health organization CERTS also commented on the allegations, saying it is "deeply saddened" by recent events.

"It is never okay to objectify anyone, including students at CSB/SJU," the group said.

CSB/SJU told Bring Me The News: "We fully support the Institute for Women’s Leadership and their right to peacefully protest."

The spokesperson said the schools cannot comment further due to the active investigation.

Next Up

Gully Boys Facebook
MN Music and Radio

Gully Boys' stolen van found totaled, with all the band's gear gone

But there is some good news!

Knuth - Nezhad - side by side
MN News

Frey challengers Knuth, Nezhad agree to rank each other 2nd

They're urging supporters to do the same on Nov. 2.

Jerome Horton - Sherburne Co. Jail - CROP
MN News

Charges: Man lied to buy gun later used by St. Paul mass shooting suspect

He's accused of making false statements during the purchase of a firearm.

Screen Shot 2021-06-04 at 6.30.24 AM
MN News

BCA releases investigative file in Winston Smith's shooting death

The file contains 1,000 pages of documents, hundreds of photos and dozens of audio files.

Slice
MN News

Fire at Mpls. pizza joint weeks after opening, owners suspect arson

The owners arrived at work Tuesday to find the building on fire.

vaccine, covid
MN Coronavirus

New COVID charts show hospitalization, death rates based on vaccine status

The unvaccinated are far more likely than the fully vaccinated to become hospitalized or die.

St. John's University - St. Patrick Hall - Google Street View
MN News

MN colleges investigating allegations of 'sex competition' run by male students

The CSB/SJU student newspaper first broke the story.

Flickr - Superior National Forest Boundary Waters
MN News

White House begins process to ban new mining near BWCAW

The stated goal is to protect the "unique natural wonder" of the BWCAW.

Autumn Merrick, Autumn Rose Merrick
MN News

Man charged in shootout, crash that killed 18-year-old on scooter

Autumn Rose Merrick was with a friend near the Holiday gas station.

Flickr - COVID testing car
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Wednesday, October 20

The latest from the state health department.

St. Louis Park High School
MN News

Student arrested for fight at St. Louis Park High School, which sparked 'shelter in place'

The fight happened outside the main entrance.

D Quagon - DOC photo
MN News

DOC searching for convicted sex offender who has gone on the run

The recently released man removed his GPS monitoring device.

Related

MN News

Male student suspended over sex assault claim is suing colleges for gender bias

The student says he has been unfairly punished over a sexual misconduct allegation.

Screen Shot 2020-02-28 at 7.44.12 AM
MN News

Court orders school to take action on sex harassment, bullying by students

The high school in Plymouth was being sued for ignoring complaints of sexual harassment.

Daniel Fragodt
MN News

Albany teacher and coach charged for alleged sex assault on student

The 31-year-old teacher also coached multiple sports at Albany Schools.

wrestling
MN News

Waconia coach investigated for allegedly medicating student's rash

The high school wrestling coach has not been charged.

MN News

Police investigate alleged sex abuse case between Catholic school students

Screen Shot 2021-03-08 at 8.12.13 AM
MN News

Catholic school employee allegedly had 'inappropriate physical contact' with student

The employee is currently on leave pending an MPD investigation.

jennifer carnahan
MN News

GOP statement on alleged sex harassment sparks new controversy for Carnahan

The statement revealed that Carnahan had been aware of an allegation of sexual misconduct made against a GOP staffer for months.

Pixabay - footballs stock
MN News

School board won't comment on 'police investigation' involving football team

The Proctor School Board chair stated their policy during Monday's board meeting.