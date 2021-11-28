Skip to main content
November 28, 2021
Colorado man killed after driving into ditch in Becker County
Publish date:

Colorado man killed after driving into ditch in Becker County

The driver was not wearing a seatbelt.
Author:

Pixabay

The driver was not wearing a seatbelt.

A man was killed in Becker County Saturday after crashing into a ditch.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a sedan was being driven on Highway 34 near Old Mill Road in Carsonville Township at around 5:50 a.m.

The vehicle left the road and entered the north ditch before rolling westbound and stopping on its wheels.

The driver, identified as a 39-year-old man from Mancos, C was killed in the crash. He was not wearing a seatbelt, according to DPS.

DPS has reported 454 traffic deaths so far this year, compared to 358 over the same timeframe last year.

Last month, DPS reported 46 fatal crashes, compared to 28 in 2020. 

Next Up

ambulance
MN News

Colorado man killed after driving into ditch in Becker County

The driver was not wearing a seatbelt.

Justin Jefferson
MN Vikings

Vikings-49ers: 5 things you can count on

Sunday's matchup is a pivotal game in the NFC playoff picture.

Gopher Football
MN Gophers

Watch: Gophers troll Badgers with 'Jump Around' after Saturday's win

First they took Paul Bunyan's Axe. Then they took their tradition.

Brandon Richart, missing person
MN News

Search underway for missing man in Anoka area

Brandon Richart was last seen Nov. 17.

U.S. Bank Stadium
MN Sports

5 teams win first state championships at Prep Bowl

A pair of records fell as the Prep Bowl lived up to the hype.

ashley Carlson
MN News

Remains of missing WI mom found in Pine County, MN

Ashley Miller-Carlson was 33 years old.

Pixabay - hospital emergency room sign
MN News

Driver suffers severe burns in Golden Valley car crash

The cause of the crash is not yet clear.

D'Angelo Russell
MN Timberwolves

D'Lo's late takeover helps Timberwolves win double-OT thriller

Russell caught fire to help the Timberwolves get back to .500.

Gopher Football
MN Gophers

Gophers suffocate Badgers, reclaim Paul Bunyan's Axe

Minnesota picked up its first home win over the Badgers since 2003.

Meeker County Sheriff's Office
MN News

Boy, 6, run over after falling off trailer in Meeker Co. tree farm accident

He was airlifted to Hennepin County Medical Center with internal injuries.

Target store
MN News

Target unveils deals for 2-day 'Cyber Monday' event

The promotion kicks off Sunday, November 28.

Screen Shot 2021-11-27 at 9.59.30 AM
MN News

Edina police warn of recent burglary trend targeting garages and vehicles

The Edina Police Department is increasing patrols in affected neighborhoods in response to the trend.

Related

ambulance
MN News

Husband, wife killed in motorcycle crash in Becker County

The crash happened just before 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, August 2.

snowmobile, snowmobiling
MN News

Man killed in snowmobile rollover crash in Becker County

Another man was injured in a separate crash in St. Louis County.

ambulance
MN News

Driver killed in collision with tractor-trailer west of Twin Cities

The crash occurred Friday morning on Highway 15.

Ambulance hospital emergency
MN News

Driver killed after crashing into parked semi-trailer

The crash occurred on the 5800 block of University Avenue Northeast.

Ambulance hospital emergency
MN News

Motorcyclist killed in crash after attempting to pass SUV on the right

The incident occurred near 34th Street from 8th Avenue Northwest.

ambulance
MN News

1 dead in weekend motorcycle crash in Becker County

The crash is under investigation.

motorcycle
MN News

Crash in southern Minnesota kills motorcyclist

The crash happened Saturday at Highway 42 and County Road 14 in Highland Township.

ambulance
MN News

21-year-old dies in single-vehicle rollover crash in Becker County

The crash happened around 11:20 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 22.