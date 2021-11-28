Colorado man killed after driving into ditch in Becker County

A man was killed in Becker County Saturday after crashing into a ditch.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a sedan was being driven on Highway 34 near Old Mill Road in Carsonville Township at around 5:50 a.m.

The vehicle left the road and entered the north ditch before rolling westbound and stopping on its wheels.

The driver, identified as a 39-year-old man from Mancos, C was killed in the crash. He was not wearing a seatbelt, according to DPS.

DPS has reported 454 traffic deaths so far this year, compared to 358 over the same timeframe last year.

Last month, DPS reported 46 fatal crashes, compared to 28 in 2020.