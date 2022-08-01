Skip to main content
Columbia Heights to decide on action after councilor's alleged racist call to candidate

Justice Spriggs claims Council Member KT Jacobs called him and questioned his biracial identity.

Google Street View

The Columbia Heights City Council will address alleged racist remarks made by a member toward a candidate for an open seat on the council.

Justice Spriggs, a University of Minnesota Medical School student running for one of two at-large seats, spoke before council members at a meeting earlier this week after receiving a call from the phone of council member KT Jacobs.

Screen Shot 2022-08-01 at 8.15.55 AM

Spriggs said the caller claimed to be a constituent, though the name they gave was not that of a registered voter in the area.

“For two hours, I was berated about my ideals, my campaign and my qualifications,” Spriggs said. 

“But what disturbed me the most was that the sitting council member questioned me on the legitimacy of my biracial heritage. Who my family members were, which of my family members were people of color, if I was raised in a 'white household or black household,' and if my ancestry was legitimate.”

Spriggs later stated on Facebook that the call came from the number used by Councilor Jacobs.

The claims have sparked action by the council, who will convene for a special meeting on Monday evening to consider opening an investigation into the allegations.

A Facebook group has also been formed calling for Jacobs’ resignation.

In a statement sent to the council, Jacobs said that while the call was made from her number, it was made by an extended family member. Jacobs also apologized for the incident.

“While the call to [Spriggs] was made by an extended family member who should not have had access to my phone and had no authorization to use it, I understand that I am ultimately responsible for the consequences,” the statement read.

“As an elected official in this community, I take my duties very seriously. Words expressed by my family member to Mr. Spriggs do not in any way reflect my own opinions or values. I'm deeply sorry that the incident took place."

Screen Shot 2022-07-30 at 10.22.06 AM
Screen Shot 2022-06-28 at 8.32.18 AM
Screen Shot 2022-04-10 at 10.28.12 AM
