Commercial building destroyed as crews fight fire in frigid conditions

The fire happened near a campground in Maple Grove.

A commercial building in Maple Grove was destroyed in a fire early Sunday morning.

The Maple Grove Fire Department says it received a report at 4:30 a.m. of a building on fire and "a lot of black smoke" near the KOA Campground on Brockton Lane North.

It turns out the fire was just north of the campground, a metal building owned by Commercial Black Dirt Inc., which was "fully engulfed in fire" when crews arrived.

Assistance was called in the form of water tanks from departments in Rogers and Dayton due to the lack of available hydrants, with more firefighters called in from other Maple Grove stations "due to temperatures near zero."

The fire was under control by 6 a.m., but the building – a garage used for equipment storage and maintenance – was a total loss. Machinery stored inside include two plow trucks and a skid-steer loader, all of which were destroyed.

"Fire investigators have not been able to determine a origin and cause at this time, due to the heavy damage and cold weather with rapid freezing in and around the building," Maple Grove Fire Department said.

