COVID-19 testing sites in Inver Grove Heights, Stillwater expand operations

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is continuing efforts to expand COVID-19 testing access by increasing capacity at sites in Stillwater and Inver Grove Heights.

On Friday, Walz said that both community testing sites will add days to their operating schedule in order to accommodate more people.

The move is part of a larger push to make testing more accessible as demand surges thanks to rising cases in the state and a return to school and work after the holidays.

“Our state Community Testing Sites provide free COVID tests, and we’re continuing to expand hours and locations to increase that testing access for Minnesotans,” Walz said in a statement.

“Testing is an essential tool for helping prevent the spread of COVID-19.”

The Inver Grove Heights community testing site is normally open Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. This week, it will add Friday to its operating schedule.

And the Stillwater site, which typically operates Wednesday through Saturday, will also be open Monday, Tuesday and Sunday. The site is open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends.

Walz also recently announced three new community testing sites to address rising demand. Those sites are in Anoka, Cottage Grove and North Branch.