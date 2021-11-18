Community members rally to support family of slain Good Samaritan

Skip to main content
November 18, 2021
Community members rally to support family of good Samaritan who was fatally shot

Kavanian Palmer was killed when he tried to stop a driver from leaving the scene of a crash.
Kavanian Palmer

Kavanian Palmer

Community members are rallying together to help the family of a good Samaritan who was fatally shot while trying to stop a driver from leaving the scene of a car crash in Minneapolis. 

Kavanian Palmer, 21, was shot and killed on Nov. 12, and now community members, including A Mother's Love, have launched a Go Fund Me page to help Palmer's family pay for funeral expenses. 

Lisa Clemons, the fundraiser's creator, said in a post on Facebook: "This young man died being a hero. The family is [in] real need of help. His mom suffers seizures and is currently under a doctor's care, so you can imagine the toll this is taking on her and his 6-year-old sister. Any help we can give as a 'village' would be a blessing."

According to a message from Palmer's family on the Go Fund Me, he was always willing to help others, including strangers, "right up until his last breath."

He loved his mom and sister, he enjoyed dancing, was fun to be around, was passionate about making music and beats, and always made sure everyone was OK. 

"Words cannot describe Kavanian," the page says. "To know him was to love him. He didn't deserve what happened."

The page has raised more than $16,000 in two days. 

Robert Hall, 36, of Golden Valley, has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder, simple robbery and illegal possession of a firearm or ammunition. 

According to the charges, he was behind the wheel of a Chevy Monte Carlo that ran a red light and crashed into another vehicle at the intersection of Lyndale Avenue N. and W. Broadway Avenue the morning of Nov. 12.

Hall attempted to run from the scene when three bystanders, including Palmer, chased after him to prevent him from leaving. Hall was physically resisting, and during the struggle shot Palmer in the chest, according to the criminal complaint. 

The charges against him then state he then ran to a nearby Cub Foods and tried to carjack a woman, only to be subdued by her and two witnesses working with the community safety group We Push for Peace, until police arrived and arrested him.

