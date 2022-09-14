Community mourns high school athlete killed in crash

An 18-year-old standout athlete was killed in a crash this past weekend in rural Minnesota.

Tyler David Stone, of Hoffman, Minnesota, died in a head-on collision on Highway 79 and County Road 21 in Sanford Township, according to the Minnesota State Patrol crash report.

Stone was a multi-sport athlete at West Central Area High School, playing for the West Central Area–Ashby Knights football team – which reached last year's AA state final at U.S. Bank Stadium – and also competing in wrestling and track and field.

The crash report states that at about 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, Stone was driving a Chevrolet Impala eastbound on Highway 79 when he was struck head-on by a Chevrolet Silverado driven by a 23-year-old Brandon, Minnesota man.

Stone was declared dead at the scene. He was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The West Central Area High School football team shared a tribute video on Facebook Monday morning to Stone.

Coaches of Stone told the West Central Tribune he had a "fun loving personality and was a terrific teammate and friend."

The crash remains under investigation. The 23-year-old driver from Brandon suffered non-life-threatening injuries.