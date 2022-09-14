Skip to main content
Community mourns West Central Area High School athlete killed in crash

Community mourns West Central Area High School athlete killed in crash

The West Central Area High School student died in a head-on collision this past weekend.

West Central Area High School football/Facebook

The West Central Area High School student died in a head-on collision this past weekend.

An 18-year-old standout athlete was killed in a crash this past weekend in rural Minnesota.

Tyler David Stone, of Hoffman, Minnesota, died in a head-on collision on Highway 79 and County Road 21 in Sanford Township, according to the Minnesota State Patrol crash report.

Stone was a multi-sport athlete at West Central Area High School, playing for the West Central Area–Ashby Knights football team – which reached last year's AA state final at U.S. Bank Stadium – and also competing in wrestling and track and field.

The crash report states that at about 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, Stone was driving a Chevrolet Impala eastbound on Highway 79 when he was struck head-on by a Chevrolet Silverado driven by a 23-year-old Brandon, Minnesota man.

Stone was declared dead at the scene. He was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The West Central Area High School football team shared a tribute video on Facebook Monday morning to Stone.

Coaches of Stone told the West Central Tribune he had a "fun loving personality and was a terrific teammate and friend."

The crash remains under investigation. The 23-year-old driver from Brandon suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Next Up

StoneGrantCo
MN News

Community mourns high school athlete killed in crash

The West Central Area High School student died in a head-on collision this past weekend.

Mike Lindell, My Pillow CEO.
MN News

FBI seizes Mike Lindell's cellphone at Mankato Hardee's drive-thru

The MyPillow CEO has been a major proponent of conspiracies regarding the 2020 presidential election.

Cold Spring
MN News

Man found guilty of racist targeting of Cold Spring family

The man will be sentenced later this fall.

Screen Shot 2022-09-13 at 3.40.01 PM
MN Business

Historic former hotel in downtown Duluth to be demolished

The building's fate was decided during a long discussion Monday night.

Jenni Johnson
MN News

Tributes to mother who died after being hit by driver in crosswalk

Jenni Johnson died Sept. 3.

gfs-deterministic-minnesota-refc_ptype-1663048800-1664301600-1664388000-40
MN Weather

No, there will not be a September snowstorm in Minnesota

The American weather model has lost its mind and it cannot be trusted this far out.

tree
MN News

Man killed in tree cutting accident in Renville County

Police say he was cutting down trees in a grove when a branch struck him.

image
MN News

Girl, 16, killed in collision with dump truck on southern MN highway

The deadly crash happened Monday afternoon on Highway 14.

MNAGovWalzTwitter
MN News

Minnesota nurses strike Day 2: no deal reached, Walz shows support

Negotiations have become stagnant according to the Minnesota Nurses Association.

Screen Shot 2022-09-13 at 1.28.12 PM
MN News

Watch: Moment huge sailing ship crashes into new USS Minneapolis-St. Paul

Video showed the damage as it happened.

Screen Shot 2019-06-30 at 2.26.49 PM
MN Food & Drink

QC Pizza closes its Minneapolis location

Bad news for dill pickle pizza lovers.

Driving car wheel
MN News

Minnesota DWI arrests up nearly 11% compared to 2021

An extra enforcement campaign by law enforcement has led to more arrests.

Related

motorcycle
MN News

Motorcyclist killed in Andover crash involving truck

The crash happened just before 11 a.m. on Friday.

Ambulance Hennepin Healthcare
MN News

Baby dies after crash that left 11 others injured

The crash happened last week near North Branch Township.

ambulance
MN News

North Dakota man dies in crash involving semi in northwestern MN

The crash report says both drivers involved were not wearing seatbelts.

BrothersinRuralMNCrash
MN News

Minnesota 19-year-old killed in crash, brother injured

The crash happened Sunday afternoon south of Danube, in western Minnesota.

FatalEaganCrashSceneAug18
MN News

Eagan man killed after crashing into traffic signal

The 30-year-old crashed into a traffic light early Wednesday morning.

ambulance
MN News

2 teens killed in head-on crash on Hwy. 55 in west-central MN

The collision happened around 9:45 p.m. Thursday.

State Patrol
MN News

3 killed, 1 critical after trio of crashes in Minnesota Thursday

One person also faces life-threatening injuries in a crash that happened in Olmsted County.

Rebecca and Luke Ludwig
MN News

Minnesota couple among those killed in Seattle floatplane crash

Rebecca and Luke Ludwig died in the crash that killed 10 total.