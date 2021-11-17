A community in Northland has come together to support an Aurora, Minnesota family after a 32-year-old mother and her 11-year-old son were killed in a crash during a Nov. 11 winter storm.

The crash happened just before 4 p.m. Nov. 11 on a snowy and icy Hwy. 135 in Gilbert, St. Louis County. The State Patrol confirmed that Smith was driving a Toyota Corolla when she lost control on the slick highway and collided head-on with a Toyota Yaris, with a Chevy Malibu then t-boning the Corolla.

Two more of Smith's children, identified as 10-year-old Madison and 6-year-old Payton, suffered serious injuries in the crash. A GoFundMe for the family explains that Madison and Payton's injuries included broken bones and internal organ damage.

The State Patrol said Madison was taken to St. Mary's Hospital in Duluth and was in critical condition, while Payton suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

"This event has affected many family and friends close to Betty & Dakota Smith. The deceased passed away at far too young an age (Betty 32, Dakota 11) and the surviving children Payton, Madison, and Zander are left without a mother," the fundraiser explains.

"The money raised from this GoFundMe will go to Betty Smith's surviving family to help with expenses arising from the accident, as well as making sure Betty and Dakota are properly laid to rest and sent lovingly into the afterlife. Any help is appreciated."

The fundraiser has raised just shy of $7,000, with a goal of reaching $12,000. To donate, click here.

