Skip to main content
November 18, 2021
Support for family after mother, son killed in crash on icy Minnesota highway
Publish date:

Support for family after mother, son killed in crash on icy Minnesota highway

The 32-year-old mother leaves behind three other children, two of whom who were also injured in the crash.
Author:

Credit: GoFundMe

The 32-year-old mother leaves behind three other children, two of whom who were also injured in the crash.

A community in Northland has come together to support an Aurora, Minnesota family after a 32-year-old mother and her 11-year-old son were killed in a crash during a Nov. 11 winter storm. 

The crash happened just before 4 p.m. Nov. 11 on a snowy and icy Hwy. 135 in Gilbert, St. Louis County. The State Patrol confirmed that Smith was driving a Toyota Corolla when she lost control on the slick highway and collided head-on with a Toyota Yaris, with a Chevy Malibu then t-boning the Corolla. 

Two more of Smith's children, identified as 10-year-old Madison and 6-year-old Payton, suffered serious injuries in the crash. A GoFundMe for the family explains that Madison and Payton's injuries included broken bones and internal organ damage. 

The State Patrol said Madison was taken to St. Mary's Hospital in Duluth and was in critical condition, while Payton suffered non-life-threatening injuries. 

"This event has affected many family and friends close to Betty & Dakota Smith. The deceased passed away at far too young an age (Betty 32, Dakota 11) and the surviving children Payton, Madison, and Zander are left without a mother," the fundraiser explains. 

"The money raised from this GoFundMe will go to Betty Smith's surviving family to help with expenses arising from the accident, as well as making sure Betty and Dakota are properly laid to rest and sent lovingly into the afterlife. Any help is appreciated."

The fundraiser has raised just shy of $7,000, with a goal of reaching $12,000. To donate, click here

Follow Bring Me The News on Twitter for the latest breaking news

Next Up

ambulance
MN News

Sheriff: Litchfield man killed in crash had sped away from fender bender

The crash happened around 7 p.m. on Nov. 10 in Hennepin County.

Screen Shot 2021-11-18 at 8.20.41 AM
MN News

Man dies after shooting in downtown Minneapolis

The shooting was reported on the 1200 block of 7th Street South.

patagonia airbnb photo
Travel

Couple named  'top hosts' for off-the-grid cabin

The small space looks out to Lake Superior.

bloomington police department
MN News

Charges: Bloomington teenager waved knife during road rage incident

He is also accused of throwing an object at the other driver's vehicle.

Zimmer and Rodgers
MN Vikings

If this is the last time, you'll miss Zimmer vs Rodgers

Matthew Coller's work can be found daily at Purple Insider.

courtney godfrey
TV, Movies and The Arts

FOX 9's Courtney Godfrey taking break to pursue competitive snowboarding career

"I never want to be the person who doesn’t at least try, and that’s why this was an opportunity I couldn’t pass up," she said.

Anthony Edwards
MN Timberwolves

Ant's 4th quarter takeover leads Timberwolves over Kings

The Timberwolves star erupted to lead a much-needed victory.

ANGELIQUE CHRISTINE LEPSCH
MN News

Fridley woman missing, her vehicle found near Lowry Bridge

Coordinated search efforts are ongoing.

fargo police chief shooting presser 11-17-21
MN News

2 killed in shooting at Fargo business, suspected gunman turns himself in

A man later walked into the police station and said he was responsible.

snow flakes flurries unsplash
Weather MN

NWS warns bursts of snow could slow Weds. commute

The isolated storms will impact central Minnesota through the Twin Cities.

u.s. attorney
MN News

Charges: Man created fake sexual profiles of MN college student

He's charged with cyberstalking.

J Boeckermann Rochester BCA
MN News

Police searching for MN woman who left home, never returned

She's been missing more than a month now.

Related

ambulance
MN News

MN mother, 1-year-old baby killed in Iowa crash; 4 others injured

The 29-year-old woman was traveling with three children when the crash happened.

Screen Shot 2021-10-23 at 9.38.43 PM
MN News

1 dead after van crashes and lands on Highway 100 in Brooklyn Center

Northbound Highway 100 was shut down following the crash Saturday night.

icy roads, bad roads
MN News

State Patrol: Fatal crash on icy highway in central Minnesota

The crash happened around 6:10 a.m. Wednesday in Todd County.

MN News

1 dead after crash on icy highway in northwest Minnesota

The crash happened around 11:10 a.m. Christmas Day.

ambulance
MN News

Fatal crash investigation after SUV strikes culvert

The crash happened around 2:35 a.m. Wednesday.

ambulance
MN News

Sheriff: Litchfield man killed in crash had sped away from fender bender

The crash happened around 7 p.m. on Nov. 10 in Hennepin County.

icy roads, bad roads
MN News

Girl, 16, killed in crash with semi on icy Minnesota road

The crash happened in Dodge County around 8 a.m. Wednesday.

ambulance
MN News

2 killed in head-on crash involving trucks on Highway 23

The crash was reported just before 6 a.m. Thursday.