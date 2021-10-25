October 25, 2021
Community rallies around Minnetonka HS dancer battling brain tumor

A fundraiser raised more than $44,000 of its $60,000 goal in the first two days.
A GoFundMe for a Minnetonka high schooler battling a brain tumor has raised more than $40,000 in two days.

The fundraiser was organized for Minnetonka Skipperettes dance team co-captain Layla Julien and her family after she was diagnosed with a high-grade malignant brain tumor.

“When I learned of this diagnosis I was desperate for some way to help the Julien family out. I quickly realized there are so many people out there who also felt the same need to help this amazing family,” Angie Lindberg, the fundraiser’s organizer, wrote.

Money raised will go toward treatments as well as support for the Julien family.

“Having this fund to draw from can reassure them that finances will not have to be a concern at any point along this journey,” the GoFundMe reads.

As of Monday morning, the fundraiser had raised more than $44,000 of its $60,000 goal. 

