Commuter alert: Parking in Minneapolis just got cheaper!
Commuter alert: Parking in Minneapolis just got cheaper!

FlexPass offers flexible parking downtown at Ramp A

FlexPass offers flexible parking downtown at Ramp A

From groceries to gas, everything just keeps getting more and more expensive. But now ABC Ramps Mobility Hub has come up with a way to help commuters save money! (You read that right!)

FlexPass is a new, flexible parking option available only at Ramp A in downtown Minneapolis. For just $90 a month, commuters get a parking spot in downtown Minneapolis Ramp A for up to 14 days each month. That’s $50 a month less than a standard monthly parking ramp contract.

Save money on your commute

The pandemic drastically shifted the way we work and perform our jobs. According to the American Opportunity Survey conducted by McKinsey & Company, 58% of United States job holders—approximately 92 million people—report that they have the option to work remotely all or part of each week.

There’s no doubt that remote work opportunities save individual workers thousands of dollars they might otherwise have spent on gas, parking, lunches, childcare, wardrobe and other expenses.

However, commuters working a hybrid schedule (two to three days at their worksite) may still need a secure parking option for the days they drive in to the city. A monthly contract with a parking garage might make sense, but what about the days they work from home? Or the days they choose to ride a bike, carpool or take the bus? Suddenly, paying for a monthly parking contract seems like a waste of money, especially if they’re only using their parking contract 12 to 14 days a month. It’s a frustrating dilemma.

Until now.

ABC Ramps Mobility Hub knows that parking can be a major expense. That’s why they’re excited to offer FlexPass. It makes parking easy and affordable on those few days each month when driving downtown to the office or worksite is a necessity.

Easy parking every month

FlexPass guarantees commuters a parking spot for 14 days each month. The perks of FlexPass go beyond the money commuters save:

· Easy Parking: No more dealing with parking frustrations because ramps or lots are full. With FlexPass, you have a spot in Ramp A 14 days a month.

· Only Available at Ramp A: Conveniently located on the northwest side of downtown Minneapolis, Ramp A is easily accessible, safe and a short walk to nearby businesses and office buildings.

· In and Out Privileges: Need to pop out for a meeting or join someone for lunch? With FlexPass, commuters have in and out privileges, so their parking spot is still there when they return and there’s no extra charge to repark.

· Event Parking Allowed: Headed down to see the Twins play at Target Field or for a concert at Target Center? With FlexPass, commuters can use their parking spot for special events at no additional cost.

· Cyclist and Transit Commuters: For those who prefer biking or bussing to work most days, FlexPass offers a parking solution for those days they absolutely must drive.

· Not Just for Commuters: FlexPass is an ideal option for folks who frequently visit the downtown Minneapolis area. Twins season ticket holders, regular concert attendees, theatergoers, and those who enjoy the perks of the many entertainment venues that Minneapolis offers can benefit from a FlexPass, too.

Why park at Ramp A?

The ABC ramps were built in 1992 to help reduce congestion and improve air quality in downtown Minneapolis by reducing single-occupant vehicle trips from the I-394 corridor. The ramps offer favorable pricing for car poolers, along with bus terminals to encourage the use of public transit. The ramps are also close to the Blue and Green light rail stations.

Ramp A offers 3,637 parking stalls, so finding a spot is quick and easy. It connects to the skyway system, which makes walking to nearby businesses safe and comfortable on those days we experience extreme temperatures, both hot and cold.

Ramp A has three entrances and exits to I-394, 9th Street and 10th Street, so it’s easy to quickly get where you need to go. The ramp features electric vehicle parking and charging stations, and also offers disability parking for those who require it.

Finally, for those who want to bike or take public transportation on days they don’t care to drive, Ramp A and nearby Ramp B offer lockers to secure bicycles, lockers for bags and helmets, as well as showers for quick clean up before heading to the office.

Register for FlexPass today and save right away!

Registering for FlexPass is quick and easy. Sign up today by completing the FlexPass registration form, providing your full name, contact information, and vehicle information details. A parking representative will then contact you to complete the registration process.

Ready to sign-up and start saving money on your commute today? FlexPass puts the brakes on rising prices! Sign-up for your spot today.

