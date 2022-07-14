2nd District candidate Kistner faces ethics complaint over financial disclosure

Second District Democrat U.S. Rep. Angie Craig announced Thursday she'd filed a complaint against GOP opponent Tyler Kistner after his failure to file a personal financial disclosure report, nearly two months after the deadline.

Craig's complaint followed a Minnesota Reformer article detailing Kistner's late disclosure, which in turn came after a Star Tribune report that called into question the amount he was reimbursing himself for mileage expenses.

Financial disclosures are required by the Ethics in Government Act.

“This lack of transparency is of particular concern to citizens of the 2nd District, given that Kistner’s personal finances are already under public scrutiny,” Craig stated in her complaint to the Department of Justice. "I ask that this violation be investigated and that the law be enforced so that the citizens of the 2nd District may better understand a candidate who seeks to represent them in Congress.”

In an email to Bring Me The News, a spokesperson for the Kistner campaign said the disclosure was inadvertently not submitted by the deadline due to an administrative oversight.

"The disclosure will be immediately filed upon Kistner’s return from military training early next week," the spokesperson stated.

"Kistner has filed several public financial disclosures as a congressional candidate which fully disclose his income and assets, so any allegation that he is attempting to conceal anything from the public is baseless and, frankly, laughable," the statement continued. "This is pathetic posturing by Angie Craig as she recognizes her political career is coming to an end on November 8th.“

The 2nd District covers mostly suburban and exurban communities in southern and eastern portions of the Twin Cities metro. The district spans Scott, Dakota and Le Sueur counties in addition to some communities in Rice and Washington counties.

The rematch between Craig and Kistner, who faced off in 2020, is widely considered the most competitive congressional race in Minnesota and one of the most-watched races nationally.