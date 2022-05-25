CD-1 Primary: Jeff Ettinger gets DFL nod, Brad Finstad wins GOP vote

Retired Hormel Foods CEO Jeff Ettinger (DFL) and former state Rep. Brad Finstad (GOP) will face off in the August election after they won their respective party primaries Tuesday night.

Both Ettinger and Finstad will face off in an August special election to see who will finish the term of the late Rep. Jim Hagedorn, with the winner contesting the seat again in November.

Finishing with just 8% of the overall vote, GOP candidate Jennifer Carnahan will sit this one out. Carnahan, Hagedorn's widow, was recently sued by the family of Hagedorn for not reimbursing his family for medical expenses to cover his cancer care.

Ettinger won the DFL vote by a landslide, snatching up over 64% of the total vote. Finishing second was progressive activist Sarah Brakebill-Hacke, who ended up with 13.23% of the final vote Tuesday night.

Finstad declared victory in a press release Wednesday morning over Jeremy Munson, beating the state lawmaker by just 1% of the vote with all precincts reporting as of Wednesday morning. Munson posted on Facebook that he was conceding, as he fell around 400 votes shy of winning.

Finstad, the former state director for USDA Rural Development in Minnesota under then-President Trump, provided the following statement on the outcome:

"First, we should all take time tonight to remember Congressman Jim Hagedorn. Congressman Hagedorn fought tirelessly for our conservative values and the people of southern Minnesota and I am honored that voters have given me an opportunity to continue the fight for our shared values in Congress.

“I want to thank my wife, Jackie, our seven children, and our extended families for coming alongside us in this campaign. I am in this race for the future of my family, your family, and our country. I am so blessed to have their love and support."

Finstad, Munson and Carnahan all heavily touted the influence of Trump, who did not give an endorsement in the race. Finstad also gained support from already established Minnesota Reps. Michelle Fischbach (R-CD5) and Pete Stauber (R-CD8).

Munson, who attracted headlines in 2021 by suggesting some parts of Minnesota should secede to South Dakota, attempted to differentiate his campaign from other Republicans by portraying himself as a "true conservative." He obtained national endorsements from Texas Sen. Ted Cruz and Ohio State Rep. Jim Jordan.

Ettinger will be making his debut into politics with his enormous victory on the DFL side. He was able to raise significantly more money than rivals, and noted in a statement Wednesday that he "had more small donors than any other Democrat in the race."

Ettinger released the following statement on his victory:

“I’m honored and proud to have earned the support of Southern Minnesota voters today. While I’m not a politician, throughout the past two months, our campaign has traveled the entire district, listening to voters from every corner of Southern Minnesota. It’s how we won tonight, and it’s how we’ll win in August and in November."

The seat will only be filled for a few months before it is up for grabs yet again. However, whomever wins in August will likely have a significant advantage over competitors come November

Minnesota's 1st Congressional District, which was formerly held by now-Gov. Tim Walz, spans across the southern part of the state, stretching from the border of South Dakota to the border of Wisconsin. Its most-populated cities are Rochester and Mankato.