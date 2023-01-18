Skip to main content
Consent decree filed in sexual abuse lawsuit against local McDonald's franchisee

Consent decree filed in sexual abuse lawsuit against local McDonald's franchisee

The changes will impact 14 McDonald's locations.

Willis Lam, Flickr

The changes will impact 14 McDonald's locations.

A McDonald's franchisee operating 14 restaurants in Minnesota will be required to adopt sweeping changes to prevent sexual harassment under a consent decree filed in state court Wednesday. 

The Minnesota Department of Human Rights joined a lawsuit against Hyder Investments, Inc. last year, alleging the franchisee fostered a culture of sexual harassment that led to a 24-year-old manager raping a 14-year-old employee at a Maple Grove McDonald's in 2018. 

The manager, Andrew Albertorio, pleaded guilty in 2020 and was sentenced to 10 years in prison

“This consent decree means that these McDonald’s restaurants are now safer for employees,” stated MDHR Commissioner Rebecca Lucero.

"Sexual harassment in the fast-food industry has long been a reality and this consent decree serves up much needed reform. From policy changes to required trainings to leadership engagement, this comprehensive agreement is a new beginning and an opportunity for culture change at each of these restaurants.”

The consent decree requires the franchisee take specific steps in order to address and prevent sexual harassment and assault. Those steps include training, the creation of an anonymous reporting system, policy changes, and other measures. 

The state will monitor Hyder's compliance and report any violations to the court, according to MDHR. A separate agreement has been reached between Hyder and the former employee. 

Next Up

mcdonalds drive-thru sign willis lam flickr
MN News

Consent decree filed in sexual abuse lawsuit against local McDonald's franchisee

The changes will impact 14 McDonald's locations.

MissingWhiteBearLake
MN News

Appeal to find missing White Bear Lake man

David Bigham Jr. was last seen Monday.

IMG_8654
MN Weird

After recent melt, Lake Chipotle is becoming the Chipotle Sea

Minneapolis' viral landmark is back with a vengeance.

PartyCityAppleValley
MN Shopping

Party City files for bankruptcy protection, putting future of 12 MN stores in doubt

The company is looking to reduce its debt while still competing for sales.

Screen Shot 2023-01-05 at 9.35.51 AM
MN Property

Gallery: Grand Marais hotel owners plan luxury condo redevelopment

The Harbor Inn Hotel was built in 1959.

image
MN News

St. Paul Public Works Director addresses challenges with replow effort

Public Works is working overtime.

Police tape
MN News

Man killed in St. Cloud apartment shooting

No arrests have been made as of Wednesday.

Screen Shot 2023-01-10 at 12.59.47 PM
MN News

Baby born after mother fatally shot in Lakeville has died

The boy died late Tuesday, according to police.

Screen Shot 2023-01-18 at 10.29.23 AM
MN News

St. Paul church sustains serious damage in fire

No injuries were reported.

Madonna
MN Music and Radio

Madonna coming to Xcel Energy Center for 'Celebration Tour'

Tickets go on sale Friday.

Snow, winter storm warning, snowy roads
MN Weather

Winter storm warning: Where, how much and what the models show

Snow will move into southern Minnesota later Wednesday.

coon rapids police department
MN News

Coon Rapids Police officer hit while clearing debris from roadway

The officer's parked police vehicle was also hit by the same driver.

Related

mcdonald's
MN News

State joins sexual assault victim's suit against McDonald's franchisee

The lawsuit claims supervisors knew about the assault but did nothing.

University of minnesota sign
MN News

University of Minnesota reaches settlement after professor sexually harassed student

The Minnesota Department of Human Rights investigated the incident.

MN News

State settles sexual harassment cases with Renaissance Festival, 2 others

The state says the three businesses didn't have or didn't implement policies to prevent sexual assault and harassment.

MN News

McDonald's manager sentenced for raping teen employee

The former Maple Grove McDonald's manager pleaded guilty in November.

michaels brooklyn center
MN News

Brooklyn Center PD, Michaels discriminated against Black teen, state finds

"Don't kill me, I want to grow up," the boy said after being thrown to the ground by officers.

MN News

Minneapolis McDonald's settles for $20K after underpaying staff

A McDonald's on Lake Street violated the citywide minimum wage increase.

3344771391_e73b2404ed_o
MN News

DOJ files sex harassment lawsuit against MN rental property owners

The suit alleges a property manager sexually harassed female tenants.

MNDeptofHumanRightsPhoto
MN News

State settles with St. Cloud company over racist work environment

Two employees resigned due to racial discrimination.