Consent decree filed in sexual abuse lawsuit against local McDonald's franchisee

A McDonald's franchisee operating 14 restaurants in Minnesota will be required to adopt sweeping changes to prevent sexual harassment under a consent decree filed in state court Wednesday.

The Minnesota Department of Human Rights joined a lawsuit against Hyder Investments, Inc. last year, alleging the franchisee fostered a culture of sexual harassment that led to a 24-year-old manager raping a 14-year-old employee at a Maple Grove McDonald's in 2018.

The manager, Andrew Albertorio, pleaded guilty in 2020 and was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

“This consent decree means that these McDonald’s restaurants are now safer for employees,” stated MDHR Commissioner Rebecca Lucero.

"Sexual harassment in the fast-food industry has long been a reality and this consent decree serves up much needed reform. From policy changes to required trainings to leadership engagement, this comprehensive agreement is a new beginning and an opportunity for culture change at each of these restaurants.”

The consent decree requires the franchisee take specific steps in order to address and prevent sexual harassment and assault. Those steps include training, the creation of an anonymous reporting system, policy changes, and other measures.

The state will monitor Hyder's compliance and report any violations to the court, according to MDHR. A separate agreement has been reached between Hyder and the former employee.