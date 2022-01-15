Election officials dismiss conservative group's complaint against Rep. Ilhan Omar

The group alleged that she used campaign funds on her future husband's consulting firm.

Federal election officials have rejected a complaint from a conservative watchdog that accused Rep. Ilhan Omar of improperly using campaign funds on an alleged affair.

The complaint, which was filed with the Federal Election Commission (FEC) in August 2019, has been unanimously dismissed, multiple reports say.

The National Legal and Policy Center alleged that Omar improperly spent campaign money on the consulting firm of Washington, D.C. Democratic operative Tim Mynett — who she married in 2020.

The complaint came after a 2019 divorce filing in which Mynett's wife alleged he was having an affair with Omar, which both he and Omar publicly denied.

National Legal and Policy Center's accusations focused on the more than $220,000 that Omar's campaign spent with Mynett's consultancy firm — of which just under $22,000 was spent on travel expenses.

"If Ilhan for Congress reimbursed Mynett's LLC for travel so that Rep. Omar would have the benefit of Mynett's romantic companionship, the expenditures must be considered personal in nature," and therefore, a violation, the group said in the filing.

But the FEC found otherwise this week, issuing a 6-0 ruling dismissing the complaint.

In a statement to the Star Tribune, an Omar spokesperson says the decision "confirms what we've said from the beginning: This was a baseless effort by a right-wing group to smear the congresswoman."

"We're glad people now have a better idea of the kind of tactics the right wing is willing to use to try to smear and silence Rep. Omar," the spokesperson added. "Good riddance."

Following the FEC announcement, Omar herself tweeted that she was "vindicated," but added that "the damage is done."

The National Legal and Policy Center, which is based in Virginia, "promotes ethics in public life through research, investigation, education, and legal action," according to its website.