Skip to main content

Election officials dismiss conservative group's complaint against Rep. Ilhan Omar

The group alleged that she used campaign funds on her future husband's consulting firm.
Rep. Ilhan Omar

Federal election officials have rejected a complaint from a conservative watchdog that accused Rep. Ilhan Omar of improperly using campaign funds on an alleged affair.

The complaint, which was filed with the Federal Election Commission (FEC) in August 2019, has been unanimously dismissed, multiple reports say.

The National Legal and Policy Center alleged that Omar improperly spent campaign money on the consulting firm of Washington, D.C. Democratic operative Tim Mynett — who she married in 2020. 

The complaint came after a 2019 divorce filing in which Mynett's wife alleged he was having an affair with Omar, which both he and Omar publicly denied.

National Legal and Policy Center's accusations focused on the more than $220,000 that Omar's campaign spent with Mynett's consultancy firm — of which just under $22,000 was spent on travel expenses.

"If Ilhan for Congress reimbursed Mynett's LLC for travel so that Rep. Omar would have the benefit of Mynett's romantic companionship, the expenditures must be considered personal in nature," and therefore, a violation, the group said in the filing. 

But the FEC found otherwise this week, issuing a 6-0 ruling dismissing the complaint. 

In a statement to the Star Tribune, an Omar spokesperson says the decision "confirms what we've said from the beginning: This was a baseless effort by a right-wing group to smear the congresswoman."

"We're glad people now have a better idea of the kind of tactics the right wing is willing to use to try to smear and silence Rep. Omar," the spokesperson added. "Good riddance."

Following the FEC announcement, Omar herself tweeted that she was "vindicated," but added that "the damage is done."

The National Legal and Policy Center, which is based in Virginia, "promotes ethics in public life through research, investigation, education, and legal action," according to its website. 

Next Up

Rep. Ilhan Omar
MN News

Election officials dismiss conservative group's complaint against Rep. Ilhan Omar

The group alleged that she used campaign funds on her future husband's consulting firm.

Screen Shot 2022-01-15 at 9.53.04 AM
MN Vikings

Reports: 6 names surface in Vikings' search for new head coach

Six names have surfaced Saturday in the Minnesota Vikings' hunt for a new head coach.

Pexels - face mask covid holding
MN News

Minnetonka approves mask mandate in emergency ordinance

The mandate officially goes into effect Monday night.

snow, measuring snow, snow totals
MN Weather

Here are the snow totals from Friday's winter storm in Minnesota

There was a sharp gradient around the Twin Cities, with the highest amounts in southwestern Minnesota.

Mats Zuccarello
MN Wild

Zuccarello scores twice, Wild win third straight

A team effort helped Minnesota dispatch the Ducks.

Rep. Tou Xiong
MN News

State lawmaker Tou Xiong apologizes after driving under the influence

The state representative was pulled over on the night of Jan. 8.

St Lukes Duluth GSV Pro
MN Coronavirus

Duluth hospital requiring visitors to show vax proof, neg. test

The health care system is also tightening visitor guidelines.

ridgeview urgent care facebook
MN Health

Ridgeview halting urgent care at a Twin Cities site 'until further notice'

The organization cited "growing emergency medical needs" at the facility.

polley freeborn county jail roster jan 2022 resize
MN News

Charges: MN high school counselor sexually assaulted student

The 16-year-old victim had regularly gone to him for academic help and other support, authorities say.

Proctor football
MN News

Proctor investigation: Senior charged with sexually assaulting teammate

The criminal charges come after a monthslong review of the allegations.

Screen Shot 2020-04-28 at 9.07.41 PM
TV, Movies and The Arts

Ordway will require vaccinated audience members also be boosted

If someone has not gotten a booster shot, they will have to show a negative COVID test.

Gophers basketball, Williams Arena, Gopher fans
MN Gophers

U of M to require vaccine or negative test proof for large events

The policy doesn't go into effect until late-January.

Related

Rep. Ilhan Omar
MN News

Rep. Ilhan Omar pulls no punches in statement on Trump's COVID diagnosis

She said Trump and the GOP are "actively spreading a deadly virus."

Rep. Ilhan Omar and Antone Melton-Meaux
MN News

Reports: 'Right-leaning' PACs funding Ilhan Omar's primary challenger

Democrat Antone Melton-Meaux's campaign raised $1.5 million in May.

MN News

Rep. Ilhan Omar is subject of death threat, FEC complaint

The racist death threat comes after she once again hit national headlines.

MN News

Rep. Ilhan Omar calls for marijuana legalization at the federal level

The congresswoman says states shouldn't get to "pick and choose" on the issue.

MN News

Rep. Ilhan Omar fined $500 over campaign finance violations

She has been ordered to reimburse her campaign $3,469.

Rep. Ilhan Omar and Antone Melton-Meaux
MN News

DFL to file FEC complaint against Ilhan Omar's primary opponent

The DFL is accusing Melton-Meaux's campaign of violating federal election law.

MN News

NY man charged with threatening to kill Rep. Ilhan Omar

Federal prosecutors say the threat happened during a call to Omar's office last month.

Rep. Ilhan Omar and GOP challenger Danielle Stella.
MN News

GOP challenger to Ilhan Omar banned from Twitter over 'violent threats'

She suggested Rep. Omar should be "tried for treason and hanged."