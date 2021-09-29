September 29, 2021
Construction worker dies after being buried in trench in Lindstrom
The trench partially collapsed, burying the 48-year-old man.
A construction worker died in an accident at a construction site in Lindstrom Tuesday. 

The Lakes Area Police Department said at 4:30 p.m. on Sept. 28, it responded to a report of a 48-year-old man who became buried in an excavation trench after it partially collapsed at a construction site.

Workers on the scene were attempting to dig him out of the trench when first responders arrived. He was eventually extricated but "resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful" and he died before being airlifted to the hospital, police said. 

The construction worker has not yet been identified. 

The incident happened on the 30000 block of Olinda Trail, where a new apartment building is being constructed, FOX 9 reported.

The Lakes Area Police Department, state OSHA officials and the medical examiner's office are investigating. 

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

