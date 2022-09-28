Skip to main content
Construction worker killed in collision in downtown St. Paul

The incident happened Wednesday afternoon.

A construction worker has died after an incident in St. Paul Wednesday afternoon.

The St. Paul Police Department says it's investigating a "fatal industrial crash" at a construction site near East 7th Street and Wabasha Avenue North.

The department says a worker died from injuries after being struck "by a work truck."

More details are expected to be released later.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

