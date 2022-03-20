Contractor found dead at the bottom of 'deep shaft' in Osseo

Skip to main content
Contract worker found dead at the bottom of 'deep shaft' in Osseo

The worker hadn't been heard from for several hours, so police were conducting a welfare check when they found him dead inside the shaft.

Credit: Erik McLean via Unsplash

Authorities are investigating what it says appears to be an accidental death involving a contract worker in Osseo. 

According to Osseo Police Department, officers were called to 316 2nd Street NE at 8:05 p.m. Saturday to conduct a welfare check on a contractor "who had not been heard from for several hours." 

Officer's found the worker's vehicle parked outside the address and then located the contractor "at the bottom of a deep shaft inside" the building. He was pronounced dead at the scene. 

The worker's identity has not been released and Osseo PD encourages anyone with questions to call them at 763-424-5444. 

