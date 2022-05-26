Skip to main content
Controversial Two Harbors mayor told: Resign or face recall election

The mayor has come under scrutiny for unusual behavior this year.

North Shore Mayor Chris Swanson/YouTube

Two Harbors City Council has issued an ultimatum to Mayor Chris Swanson: Resign by the end of the week, or face a recall election later this summer. 

meeting held Monday was attended by a number of locals, many of whom signed a petition supporting the decision to recall Swanson.

The mayor has been the subject of multiple complaints, including accusations his his Twitter account being used for personal gain, as well as his bizarre proposal for a $400 million underwater hotel in Lake Superior, that would be funded by an unknown billionaire addressed as "Mr. O."

Bring Me The News previously reported that Swanson's since-deleted Twitter account was filled with references to blockchain, decentralized autonomous organizations, CityCoins and web3. 

His lofty ambitions are clear on the Vibrant Two Harbors website, which outlines a 15-year-plan to "put Two Harbors rightfully back on the map in a new light and lead to years upon years of prosperity for its community." As it was at the beginning of the year, the website remains unfinished, with inaccurate photos and unfilled bios, among other things. 

During the city council meeting Monday, every city council member — except for Swanson — voted to hold a recall election. Under the process outlined in the city charter, the council vote means a recall election will be held if Swanson does not resign by Friday. 

"It's going to be a good night, bring it on," the mayor said during the public comment portion of the meeting.

The grassroots community group, Resign or Recall, gathered more than 600 signatures for their petition to remove Swanson in around three days. It was submitted to the city clerk on May 11 and later verified.

North Shore Mayor Chris Swanson.
