Convicted stalker charged with harassment of another DJ at The Current

A Minneapolis man already convicted of stalking one radio DJ is accused of harassing another on-air personality at 89.3 The Current.

Patrick Henry Kelly, 62, of Minneapolis, was charged in the fall with four counts of violating a harassment restraining order within a decade of a previous conviction.

Kelly in 2015 pleaded guilty to stalking and threatening Mary Lucia, who is a host at The Current. He was sentenced to five years probation in that case, which is the maximum allowed by law.

The charges allege Kelly's target is one of Lucia's colleagues at The Current, DJ Jade. Jade, who is music director and host at the Twin Cities radio station, told Bring Me The News she is the target of Kelly's harassment.

According to the criminal complaint, Ramsey County District Court issued a harassment restraining order in July 2021 against Kelly, prohibiting him from having any direct or indirect contact with Jade or from going to her home, stating Kelly had been "fixated" on her for months. Jade said she was scared for her and her husband's safety.

Kelly continued to send gifts and go to Jade's home after the restraining order was filed, including a few times in October, prompting the charges to be filed against him, the complaint alleges.

Kelly was arrested on Jan. 3, court documents show. His bail was set at $5,000 and during a hearing on Jan. 4 he was ordered to have no contact with Jade.

MPR News reports that at the hearing, Kelly admitted to violating the restraining order. Meanwhile, the judge granted Jade's requests to extend the restraining order to 50 years and prohibit Kelly from going within a block of her home.

Kelly, who is out on bond, has another hearing scheduled for Jan. 25, court documents show.

If convicted in this case, Kelly faces a maximum sentence of five years and/or a $10,000 fine for each of the four felony counts.