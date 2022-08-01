Man dies after suffering medical emergency on boat in Chisago County

Officials are investigating a Coon Rapids man’s death after he suffered a medical emergency while on a boat in Chisago County.

According to the Chisago County Sheriff’s Office, a group of boaters on South Lindstrom Lake called 911 at around 1:45 p.m. Friday, reporting that a man on the boat was suffering a medical emergency and had stopped breathing.

The boaters met emergency personnel at the Beach Park public swimming area. Lifesaving efforts were performed, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff’s office and medical examiner are currently investigating the cause of death, but foul play is not suspected, according to a release.

The man’s identity has not yet been released.