Skip to main content

Coon Rapids man dies after suffering medical emergency on boat in Chisago County

The incident occurred Friday afternoon on South Lindstrom Lake.
Pixabay - water surface

Officials are investigating a Coon Rapids man’s death after he suffered a medical emergency while on a boat in Chisago County.

According to the Chisago County Sheriff’s Office, a group of boaters on South Lindstrom Lake called 911 at around 1:45 p.m. Friday, reporting that a man on the boat was suffering a medical emergency and had stopped breathing.

The boaters met emergency personnel at the Beach Park public swimming area. Lifesaving efforts were performed, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff’s office and medical examiner are currently investigating the cause of death, but foul play is not suspected, according to a release.

The man’s identity has not yet been released. 

Next Up

Pixabay - water surface
MN News

Man dies after suffering medical emergency on boat in Chisago County

The incident occurred Friday afternoon on South Lindstrom Lake.

Screen Shot 2022-07-30 at 7.08.11 PM
MN News

Teen killed in stabbing spree was from Stillwater; suspect from Prior Lake

The other victims were from Wisconsin and Minnesota.

Flickr - police lights squad siren - Edward Kimmel
MN News

Six arrested after sex trafficking stings in St. Paul and Stillwater

Four victims were also recovered from sex trafficking situations during the operation.

storm
MN Weather

Twin Cities at risk of severe thunderstorms Sunday afternoon

Large hail and damaging winds are the main threats, but a tornado or two is also possible.

USATSI_18769524_168397563_lowres
MN Sports

Brian Murphy: LIV golf and Trump's middle finger to 9/11 survivors

Trump’s legal reckoning is coming. The moral reckoning for LIV golfers is already upon them.

Screen Shot 2022-06-28 at 8.32.18 AM
MN News

Man shot in face near Stone Arch Bridge remains hospitalized

The shooting, which injured four people, occurred on June 25 near the Stone Arch Bridge.

Vincent Koenig
MN News

5-year-old MN boy leaves hospital 8 weeks after boating accident

Vincent Koenig was trapped under the boat when it stalled and was struck by a barge on June 3.

minneapolis police
MN News

Young man killed in south Minneapolis shooting

The young man was found in an alley.

Screen Shot 2022-07-30 at 7.08.11 PM
MN News

MN teen dead, 4 others critical after Apple River stabbing

The suspect is a 52-year-old Minnesota man.

Warroad, Hockeytown USA
MN Sports

Hockey Day Minnesota coming to 'Hockeytown USA' in 2024

"Hockeytown USA" will host the event for the first time in 2024.

police tape, crime scene
MN News

Police: Ax-wielding robbery suspect fatally shot by cop in Rochester

The suspect allegedly charged at an officer with an ax.

Screen Shot 2022-07-30 at 9.35.47 AM
MN Weird

Minneapolis ad agency buys up billboard that was spoiling employees' view

An innovative solution from the downtown agency.

Related

boundary waters
MN News

Man dies after falling off boat in Boundary Waters

The incident occurred on Trout Lake on Memorial Day.

ambulance
MN News

Driver from Taylors Falls killed in Chisago County crash

The driver's car hit a driveway embankment before rolling over several times.

ambulance
MN News

Man dies 6 days after motorcycle crash in Chisago County

The crash happened in Fish Lake Township on Oct. 9.

MN News

Deadly weekend included fatal crashes in Shakopee, Chisago County

There were also fatal crashes in northwest and southeast Minnesota.

Screen Shot 2020-01-08 at 1.05.07 PM
MN News

Investigation of burned vehicle dumped in Chisago County

Authorities don't know who burned the vehicle and why.

Maplewood police cruiser.
MN News

Theft suspect dies after suffering medical issue in back of police cruiser

The man was arrested over stolen propane tanks.

Pixabay - emergency room ambulance hospital
MN News

Motorcyclist killed in crash with farm tractor in Chisago County

A 67-year-old Lindstrom man died in the crash.

Connor Carlson
MN News

Sheriff: Teen missing for weeks may still be in Chisago County

The 15-year-old ran away from home in early October.