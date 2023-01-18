Coon Rapids Police officer hit while clearing debris from roadway

A Coon Rapids Police officer was struck by another vehicle while clearing debris from a road Monday night.

The department said the incident happened at about 8:40 p.m. The officer was investigating property damage at the time.

The officer was taken to a nearby hospital and has since been treated and released for minor injuries.

Police say the driver hit the officer's vehicle while it had its emergency lights on, then struck the officer.

The driver remained at the scene and has cooperated with the investigation, according to police.

"The Coon Rapids Police Department wants to take this time to remind motorists to pay attention for stopped emergency vehicles and move over a lane to allow us to safely do our work," the department said in a statement.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.