Coon Rapids woman charged with assaulting her father

A 37-year-old Coon Rapids woman previously cited for destroying an elderly couple's groceries while driving for Instacart now faces domestic assault charges.

Tara Olivia Plum is charged in Anoka County District Court with two counts of misdemeanor domestic assault and one count of obstructing the legal process for allegedly attacking her father Wednesday.

According to the criminal complaint, Plum's father told officers he fell down after his daughter "charged him and shoved him."

He said he "curled up in the fetal position on the floor" because he was scared. Plum also allegedly said she was going to "kill him after she got out of jail," charges state.

Plum is also accused of physically resisting officers when being placed under arrest and shouting "my dad is a dead man when I get out," according to the complaint.

The incident in December saw Plum allegedly run over a couple's Instacart order and left an offensive note on their receipt from Cub Foods.

