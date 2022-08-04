Cop kills violent dog that attacked in Brooklyn Park

Skip to main content
Cop kills dog that attacked him and animal control worker in Brooklyn Park

Animal control was first called to the scene after two stray dogs jumped a fence and began causing problems for power company employees.

A Brooklyn Park police officer shot and killed a dog Wednesday after it attacked both him and an animal control worker.

According to the Brooklyn Park Police Department, animal control responded to a report of two dogs near the 6700 block of 65th Avenue just before 4:30 p.m.

The dogs had reportedly jumped the fence and started causing problems for power company employees working in the area in response to the overnight storms that left thousands in the Twin Cities without power. 

At the scene, one of the dogs attacked the animal control worker, injuring his leg. Brooklyn Park police and paramedics then responded to the scene, and the officer was also attacked by the same dog.

The officer shot and killed the dog. It will be tested for rabies and other diseases, according to police. The second dog was secured without incident. 

The animal control worker was taken to the hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.

The incident is under investigation. 

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

