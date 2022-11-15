Skip to main content
Corral Saloon and Eatery considered 'a complete loss' after fire

The central Minnesota restaurant and bar had been open for over 50 years.

Tyler Williams

The Corral Saloon and Eatery in Nelson, Minnesota, is considered a "complete loss" after a fire on Monday.

The establishment, had been operating for over 50 years, is closed until further notice following the fire, the cause of which has not been determined.

Pictures taken near the scene by Tyler Williams show the building well alight, with black smoke billowing into the air Monday morning.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office said multiple 911 calls reported the building on fire at around 10:44 a.m. The Osakis, Alexandria, Carlos and Forada fire departments all went to the scene of the fire and assisted in putting the flames out. The State Fire Marshal also provided help at the scene.

A message on the Corral Saloon's website reads, "We are now closed until further notice due to fire. Thank you all for your thoughts and prayers."

The bar and grill has been a staple for area residents, passing down chicken and ribs recipes from owner to owner across its decades of being in business. 

The incident remains under investigation.

