Corrections officer charged with smuggling meth into Stillwater prison

Text messages revealed plot to deliver meth to inmate.

A corrections officer at the Minnesota Correctional Facility-Stillwater is accused of smuggling methamphetamine into the prison, according to new criminal charges. 

Faith Rose Gratz, 24, of St. Paul, is charged in Washington County District Court with a 1st-degree drugs sale charge and a 1st-degree possession charge, both felonies. 

According to the criminal complaint, investigators confiscated a cell phone from an inmate earlier this month and discovered a thread of drug-related text messages exchanged with Graft. 

In the messages, Graft allegedly discussed plans to pick up meth and bring it to the prison 

On April 8, officers with the Bayport Police Department searched Graft's vehicle when she arrived to work and found a plastic bag containing a half-pound of meth under a rear seat. 

Graft later admitted to bringing approximately six packages of narcotics to an inmate over the past four months, charges state. 

If convicted, each charge carries a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison and a $1,000,000 fine for a first-time controlled substance offense. 

