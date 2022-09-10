Skip to main content
Corrections officer pleads guilty to distributing meth inside Stillwater prison

The 24-year-old woman admitted to bringing packages of narcotics to an inmate.

McGhiever, Wikimedia Commons

A former corrections officer has pleaded guilty to her role in distributing methamphetamine inside the Minnesota Correctional Facility in Stillwater. 

Criminal charges filed earlier this year alleged 24-year-old Faith Rose Gratz, of St. Paul, conspired with an inmate, 34-year-old Axel Rene Kramer, to distribute meth within the facility. 

Gratz admitted to bringing six packages of narcotics to Kramer over the course of four months, according to court documents. The two had exchanged hundreds of text messages on cells phones Gratz provided to Kramer. 

On Friday, Gratz pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Eric C. Tostrud to one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, according to an announcement from U.S. Attorney Andrew M. Luger. 

A sentencing hearing will be scheduled at a later time. 

