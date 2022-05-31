Cory Hepola abandons bid to become Minnesota governor

Skip to main content
Andrew Yang-backed Cory Hepola abandons gubernatorial bid

The former WCCO-AM host's campaign lasted a little under three months.

Cory Hepola has abandoned his bid to become Minnesota's next governor less than three months after launching his campaign.

Hepola, who announced his run in early March just weeks after leaving WCCO-AM, announced Tuesday he will be ending his campaign on the deadline day for filing, blaming "the polarization driven by the Democratic and Republican parties."

He had been endorsed by Andrew Yang's Forward Party, and in his statement criticized the "toxic two-party system" in the Minnesota Legislature for failing to reach agreements on tax cuts, and spending on education, public safety, and mental health.

Gov. Tim Walz and the Minnesota DFL has been pushing for a special session to wrap up the final spending and tax cut bills from Minnesota's $9.2 billion budget surplus, but the Senate GOP has expressed reluctance to extend the session further.

While announcing he won't be filing for governor, Hepola says he "will continue to promote and build support for the bold, new ideas on which my campaign was built."

The issues page on his website notes his support for one of Yang's key policies: universal basic income. Hepola was also calling for increasing the education spending formula and linking it to inflation, canceling all mining deals with PolyMet to protest Minnesota water, and allowing convicted felons to vote once they've been released from prison.

He also called for Minnesota to embrace cryptocurrency, creating "basic regulatory frameworks and consumer protections in order to allow for innovation that all Minnesotans can benefit from."

