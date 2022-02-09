1 dead in crash on I-94 in downtown St. Paul

Skip to main content
Cottage Grove man dies in crash on I-94 in downtown St. Paul

The State Patrol says he drifted from the right-hand lane to the median and hit the wall.

A Cottage Grove man died in an early morning crash in downtown St. Paul Wednesday.

The 58-year-old was behind the wheel of a 2018 Chevy Malibu, heading westbound on I-94 around 4:55 a.m., the Minnesota State Patrol said. At 9th Street, the vehicle "drifted" from the far right lane to the median, where it crashed into the wall and coasted to a stop.

The driver, whose name has not been released, was the only occupant of the car. No other vehicles or individuals were involved.

The State Patrol said roads were wet at the time, but has not provided any information about a possible cause.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the law enforcement's latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

