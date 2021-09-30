County infection rates rise almost everywhere in latest COVID report

74 of 87 Minnesota counties saw infection rates increase in the latest report, which is delayed.

COVID-19 case rates increased in 74 of 87 Minnesota counties in the weekly statewide report released Thursday, with the highest rates again located in greater Minnesota.

County case rates are based on the number of confirmed cases in a week per 10,000 people. The latest data represent positive cases Sept. 12-18, for which there are 54 counties with case rates above 30. That's an increase from 26 counties in last week's report.

For context, anything over 10 is a signal that there is widespread community transmission.

There are also 21 counties with cases rates above 40 per 10,000, which are:

Lake of the Woods: 91.9 cases per 10,000 people Mahnomen: 79.9 Koochiching: 72.8 Norman: 64 Red Lake: 62.4 Clearwater: 61.3 Hubbard: 57.5 Becker: 53.6 Lac Qui Parle: 53.2 Redwood: 52.8 Beltrami: 51.8 Fillmore: 51.2 Marshall: 51.1 McLeod: 50.5 Mower: 49.2 Martin: 49.1 Wadena: 47.6 Benton: 47.5 Steele: 44.2 Waseca: 44.1 Dodge: 40.3

The graphic below can help paint a picture of how transmission has increased in the past month and a half, with the situation particularly worsening in north-central and northwestern Minnesota.

You can read the full report here to see even more details from the state health department.

In last week's report there were only two counties above 50 cases per 10,000 people (no counties had more than 53.8) and just nine counties above 40.

Case rates in the seven-county Twin Cities metro area also indicate widespread community transmission is ongoing, but not at the levels seen in the aforementioned Greater Minnesota counties.

Scott: 26.4 cases per 10,000 (down from 30.0 in last week's report)

Carver: 28.2 (up from 24.9)

Anoka: 27.5 (up from 24.3)

Washington: 23.2 (up from 20.4)

Dakota: 24 (up from 19.6)

Hennepin: 19.2 (up from 16.8)

Ramsey: 16.9 (up from 15.4)

Only seven counties have an infection rate under 20, including Hennepin and Ramsey counties.

Jackson: 10 cases per 10,000 people Wilkin: 15.8 Cook, Ramsey: 16.9 Pipestone: 17.4 Aitkin: 18.9 Hennepin: 19.2

All of those, despite being the best in Minnesota, are still experiencing widespread community transmission. According to the CDC, all but one county (Lake County) in Minnesota currently has high transmission levels.