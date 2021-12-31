Skip to main content
December 31, 2021
Couple arrested in connection with crime spree across Twin Cities metro
Police say their arrests followed a multi-agency effort.
Bloomington PD

A man and a woman have been arrested in connection with a string of crimes across three Twin Cities counties.

A joint press release by police departments in Bloomington, Edina, and Minnetonka stated that David Petrashov, 25, and girlfriend Lavina Renville, 32, were arrested at 5:50 p.m. at a hotel in Bloomington following "extensive criminal investigation and surveillance."

The release states that the pair have been the subject of several criminal investigations across Hennepin, Anoka, and Scott counties, which includes "residential and business burglaries, credit card fraud, receiving stolen property, fleeing police in a motor vehicle, identity theft and drug possession."

When they were arrested, the pair were allegedly in possession of "several thousand dollars of stolen property," as well as two guns and "various" drugs.

Renville was arrested for narcotics possession, while Petrashov is facing possible charges for the following alleged crimes:

  • Burglaries from seven unoccupied homes in Edina and Bloomington, as well as burglary of an apartment's underground garage, three cases of damage to property, theft from and damage to vehicles, and fleeing from police.
  • In Minnetonka, a residential burglary on Dec. 22 in which several items of jewelry and other property was taken from a 79-year-old, which was allegedly carried out using a vehicle stolen from Minneapolis.
  • Allegedly fleeing police multiple times in said stolen vehicle.

The release states that Petrashov could also face more charges for other crimes he's suspected of in Edina and Minnetonka.

The pair are being held at Hennepin County Jail.

