Couple critically injured in Kanabec County home attack identified

A fundraiser has been launched for a Kanabec County couple after an attack in their home left them in critical condition.

Deputies with the Kanabec County Sheriff's Office were called to a home in rural Ogilvie around 4:40 a.m. on Sunday. At the scene, deputies found husband and wife Jeff and Becky Ponto in critical condition.

The pair were taken to Welia Hospital in Mora before being transferred to trauma centers in the Twin Cities.

The attacker, who has not been identified, was also in critical condition and airlifted to a metro area hospital.

It is not known how the attacker was injured, but the sheriff’s office says it does not believe the incident was random.

Jeff is the owner of Jeff’s Auto & Tire in Ogilvie, while Becky works as a surgical technician. A GoFundMe is currently raising money to support the two while they are unable to work. It was organized by the Ogilvie Fire Department, where Jeff is a volunteer.

“Medical expenses are adding up very quickly along with their regular financial obligations. Their life has been helping others and now we need to help them!!” the GoFundMe read.

As of Monday, the fundraiser had reached just over $11,000 of its $250,000 goal.